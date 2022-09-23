This is the first comic created with artificial intelligence and with copyright: a work that sets a precedent

OpenAI popularized artificial intelligence imaging with its DALL-E tool. Since then, multiple users and artists have made use of it to make all kinds of creations. Although the ground is yet to be paved when it comes to the use of these tools and copyright, there is already a precedent, and it has a name and surname.

‘Zarya of the Dawn’ is a comic created by Kris Kashtanova, who has made use of Midjourney’s AI to generate much of the images on its pages. It’s also about the first author to have copyrighted her work through the use of an AI.

A work assisted by an AI

Kashtanova confirms this on her Instagram profile, where she has posted a screenshot of the email confirming her authorship, receiving the certificate from the United States Copyright Office.

The comic has been created by Midjourney, an image generation tool through AI where through a text description we can generate amazing images.





‘Zarya of the Dawn’ can be downloaded completely free of charge from the AIComicsbooks website. As you can see, the protagonist is based on Zendaya, something that the author does not hide from. Also, the pages have not been modifiedand Kashtanova is quite clear about the process she has gone through to create it.

“I obtained the copyright from the US Copyright Office on my AI generated graphic novel. I was transparent to how it was done and put Midjourney’s name on the cover. It was not altered in any other way. Just like it looks”.

The difference here is that the work has not been generated entirely by the AI, but Kashtanova wrote the story of the comic, made the structure, and used Midjourney to generate the images from the descriptions that she was giving her. In fact, Midjourney’s first name appears alongside her last name on the cover of the comic. This tandem and Kashtanova’s argument helped the author get the copyright, an idea that was recommended to her by a lawyer friend to set a precedent.

While there has been a lot of debate lately around copyright and artificial intelligence, they are not really incompatible issues. No, an AI cannot be an author because this right corresponds only to humans, but far from this, in the laws there is still no paragraph against the use of AIsas long as they are used to assist in the work and not generate it in its entirety.

The discussion of this topic will be mostly on where we put the line. There are several factors that will influence this aspect. And it is that as described in Lexology, it will be necessary to look at “the nature of the work”, “the way in which AI has been used” and “the level of intellectual effort necessary for the AI ​​to have come to produce that result.”

The fact that Kashtanova got the authorship represents a big step in this directionand the ban could be opened to more cases of this style in the future.

Via | Ars Technica