This is the first console for NFT games in history, with a confirmed date and even a fingerprint reader

Polium One, from the hand of Polium, is focused on crypto games, the metaverse and the blockchain.

Even though the NFT have suffered a very pronounced fall in value or that the market for cryptocurrencies has collapsed, there are still companies that are strongly committed to this type of digital asset based on blockchain technology. It is the case of Polium One.

We talk about the first console focused on NFT games that has been presented so far. It comes from the hand of Polium and is focused on crypto games, the metaverse and blockchain technology, being a “new generation console for Web3 gaming”, we read on its official website.

Without confirmed technical specifications, those responsible assure that you will be able to run video games at 4K Ultra HD and even 8K HDR, reaching 120 frames per second and enjoying ray tracing. They will share more data when they have a working prototype of the console.

Coming in 2024 for Polium membersAt the moment, we only have a concept image of this Polium One, as well as a launch window to expect it in two years. Coming in 2024 for Polium NFT owners (or the Polium Pass), while it will go on sale to the general public in 2025.

In addition to the expected criticism for announcing a console aimed at NFT games, the company responsible has been criticized for the fact that the logo looks heavily inspired by the GameCube. Given this, they have announced that they will redesign the logo despite, according to them, not having copied it.

As for the video games that can be played, the Polium One website talks about some projects known as Decentraland or Grita cowboy battle royale.

Includes your own store and a cryptocurrency walletIn order to make the purchase and sale of NFTs more secure, a cryptocurrency wallet, an application store and even a fingerprint reader. Along with this, the console control will also have a touch panel, haptic response to improve the experience and a button to go directly to the store.

Despite the doubts that have been generated around this entire market in recent months, there are more companies interested in continuing to bet on blockchain technology and NFTs. Without going further, Epic Games presented its first NFT game, while the directors of Square Enix they continue to insist that they are very serious about implementing NFTs in video games.

