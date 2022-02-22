This is the first thing I change when using a Windows 10 and 11 PC: 23 small adjustments proposed by users

Zac Bowden is a news writer and content creator (videos, podcasts) about Windows, who last Friday launched a simple question on Twitter to his followers: What is the that insignificant configuration change you make on Windows PCs every time you start using one?
Bowden himself mentioned his own little obsession: ‘always enable mouse pointer shadow’. But dozens of users have replied, expressing their preferred settings after an installation of Windows 10 or Windows 11. We bring you here some of the most frequent and/or relevant ones:
What’s one insignificant setting change you make on every Windows PC you use?
For me, I always turn on pointer shadows.
— Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) February 18, 2022
Changes related to Windows Explorer
-
Change the folder in which Windows Explorer opens by default: from ‘Quick Launch’ to ‘My Computer’ (in Folder Options) or ‘Downloads (using Regedit).
-
Show filename extensions and/or hidden files in Windows Explorer.
-
Disable ‘Show more’ of the new contextual menu so that it displays all the options at the first click.
-
Add Control Panel to side navigation bar Explorer (using third-party programs).
-
To select ‘Details’ as the default folder view in Windows Explorer.
Interface Changes
-
Activate Dark Modea trend that Microsoft is taking increasingly seriously after years of inconsistencies.
-
Hide Desktop Icons: where some confuse it with ‘My Documents’ and ‘Downloads’ and fill it with files, others prefer to be able to enjoy the clear vision of their wallpaper.
-
Remove several of the taskbar icons (Task View, Search, Cortana), as well as the new and failed news widget.
-
Uncombine taskbar itemsso as not to be forced to display the list of windows of the same program to know how many we have open (this, in Windows 11, requires the use of third-party programs).
-
Move taskbar icons from center to left (exclusive change for Windows 11 that requires using external programs again).
Changes relative to the mouse pointer
-
the already mentioned pointer shadow activation.
-
Change the mouse pointer to a more visible one (black, bright colors, or the ‘inverted color scheme’, which ensures its visibility regardless of the background color).
-
Activate the option show circles around the pointer when we press the ‘Control’ key.
Replace predefined apps
Other Windows features
-
Disable all telemetry options from Microsoft.
-
Set up more frequent creation of restore points.
-
Disable file indexing Windows to improve system performance.
-
Turn off all system sounds“to be able to turn on the laptop at dawn”, explains one of the users who mentioned this change.
-
Change power settings for that a laptop connected to an external monitor does not sleep when we close the lid.
-
Create an “Always On” power plan to use and apps that perform long actions and they’re not smart enough to suppress auto suspend.
-
Change the path of local folders (My Documents, Downloads, Desktop?) to move them to OneDrivewhich allows us to have the same files in the same folders on all our devices.
-
Activate ‘Print Screen’ in the Accessibility options as the key to take screenshots with the Windows snipping tool.