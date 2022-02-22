This is the first thing I change when using a Windows 10 and 11 PC: 23 small adjustments proposed by users

Zac Bowden is a news writer and content creator (videos, podcasts) about Windows, who last Friday launched a simple question on Twitter to his followers: What is the that insignificant configuration change you make on Windows PCs every time you start using one?

Bowden himself mentioned his own little obsession: ‘always enable mouse pointer shadow’. But dozens of users have replied, expressing their preferred settings after an installation of Windows 10 or Windows 11. We bring you here some of the most frequent and/or relevant ones:

What’s one insignificant setting change you make on every Windows PC you use? For me, I always turn on pointer shadows. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) February 18, 2022

Changes related to Windows Explorer

Change the folder in which Windows Explorer opens by default : from ‘Quick Launch’ to ‘My Computer’ (in Folder Options) or ‘Downloads (using Regedit).

Show filename extensions and/or hidden files in Windows Explorer.

Disable ‘Show more’ of the new contextual menu so that it displays all the options at the first click.

Add Control Panel to side navigation bar Explorer (using third-party programs).

To select ‘Details’ as the default folder view in Windows Explorer.



Windows 11 desktop with several of the configuration changes mentioned in the article: [algunos] buttons moved to the left, unmerged windows on the taskbar, news widget removed and desktop icons hidden.

Interface Changes

Activate Dark Mode a trend that Microsoft is taking increasingly seriously after years of inconsistencies.

Hide Desktop Icons: where some confuse it with ‘My Documents’ and ‘Downloads’ and fill it with files, others prefer to be able to enjoy the clear vision of their wallpaper.

Remove several of the taskbar icons (Task View, Search, Cortana), as well as the new and failed news widget.

Uncombine taskbar items so as not to be forced to display the list of windows of the same program to know how many we have open (this, in Windows 11, requires the use of third-party programs).

Move taskbar icons from center to left (exclusive change for Windows 11 that requires using external programs again).





Changes relative to the mouse pointer

the already mentioned pointer shadow activation .

Change the mouse pointer to a more visible one (black, bright colors, or the ‘inverted color scheme’, which ensures its visibility regardless of the background color).

Activate the option show circles around the pointer when we press the ‘Control’ key.

Replace predefined apps

Other Windows features