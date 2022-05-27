This is the game that has brought the RTX 3080 to its knees, although it was due to a bug

With Ray Tracing turned on, not even one of NVIDIA’s most powerful cards could run Hitman 3 smoothly.

There is always a game that pushes the latest generation of graphics cards to the limit. In the past, it was Crytek’s Crysis saga that was used to test the hardware of the most demanding fans, but this time, it has been the most unexpected game the one that has brought the almighty NVIDIA RTX 3080 to its knees, one of the most powerful models of the firm.

The team of IO Interactive has released a patch for the PC version of its remarkable Hitman 3 that activates Ray Tracing in this stealth action game to improve reflections and lighting, achieving a more realistic look. Today this technique is still quite demanding with current hardware, but Hitman 3 was crazy because not even the RTX 3080 could move the game at an acceptable resolution with a good frame rate per second. The reason? This is not a bad optimization of the game but a bug in the DLSS.

Obviously it was difficult to explain that a video game like Hitman 3 was capable of pushing the most powerful graphics card on the market to the limit. As our colleagues at JeuxVideo point out, with an RTX 3080, an Intel i9 9900K processor and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, they couldn’t move the game smoothly with Ray Tracing enabled at 1440p resolution.

DSOGaming points out that without having made any changes to the equipment, after several initial unsuccessful tests, this error caused by DLSS seems to have been solved. So now Hitman 3 runs at a constant 60FPS even at 1440p with everything on Ultra and Ray Tracing enabled with the DLSS in quality mode.

If you’re curious to know how Agent 47’s latest adventure is going, don’t hesitate to check out our Hitman 3 review. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a new graphics card, there are deals on NVIDIA Geforce cards these days.

