This is the game that has surpassed Pokémon Legends: Arceus in sales in Japan, after two months on the throne

In hardware, Nintendo continues to reiterate its dominance with Nintendo Switch models that cover 78% of the market.

Nintendo’s fame is well known in Japan, so it’s no surprise that Nintendo Switch games are so successful. The name that has resonated the most in recent months has been that of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, whose sales leadership It’s been going on since its launch at the end of January. However, Nintendo has put out a new adventure that has gained the attention of the Japanese public in the field of physical sales: Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

As reported from Famitsu (via GamesIndustry), the pink ball is placed as best selling game of the month of March, above the last installment of the pocket monsters. Beyond this, the Top 10 also has other recent releases such as Gran Turismo 7, which manages to occupy the fifth and sixth position with its PS4 and PS5 versions, Triangle Strategy, in fourth position, or Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which has captured the interest of players until closing the list of most popular titles.

On the other hand, the Top also has the presence of a game that, although it was launched at the end of February, continues to be one of the adventures most commented in recent weeks: Elden Ring, whose PS4 version remains in third position. Of course, March has given several deliveries to take into account, but this does not mean that titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe do not achieve make a hole on the list.

Best-selling games in Japan in the month of March Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch | Nintendo)



Leyendas Pokémon: Arceus (Switch | The Pokémon Company)



Elden Ring (PS4 | From Software)



Triangle Strategy (Switch | Square Enix)



Gran Turismo 7 (PS4 | Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Gran Turismo 7 (PS5 | Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch | Nintendo)



Minecraft: Switch Edition (Switch | Microsoft Japan)



Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Switch | Nintendo)



Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4 | Square Enix)

In the field of consoles, we are not surprised to find a more than remarkable dominance of Nintendo Switch. Its various models make up the 78% of all distributed units, while PS5 adds little more than 20% with its two editions (digital and reader). Throughout the month, Xbox Series X has sold twice as much as the S version, but both still represent less than 2% of all console sales.

More about: Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Nintendo and Japan Sales.