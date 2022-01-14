This is the goal that Oribe Peralta considers the best of his career

The striker has recognized that the best goal of his career was scored when he was playing with Monterrey, due to the similar technique used by Ronaldo. Video: Television.

After a career built within eight institutions, over almost 19 years in the First Division, Oribe Peralta announced his final retirement of the courts. In his career he managed to score more than two hundred goals and many of them brought glory to the teams they defended. However, there is one in particular that, although it did not translate into any title or achievement, he considers his favorite due to the similarity with the style of a Brazilian star who shone at the beginning of the millennium.

During a radio interview on the program “Los Campamentos” of On the radio, the Brush he was questioned about his preferred score. Without hesitation, he declared that “For me, the best goal I scored was one with Monterrey against Dorados, because of the similarity it had with the Ronaldo phenomenon”. In this way, he ruled out the target that gave Mexico the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

The goal to which he referred was scored by September 15, 2004, when the Rayados de Monterrey, a team in which he played, faced the Gold of Sinaloa in the framework of the opening tournament. Nearly 38,000 attendees at the Technological Stadium witnessed the masterful definition with which Peralta beat goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo and recalled the Brazilian striker who, at that time, shone on the best pitches in European football.

Oribe Peralta played for the Rayados de Monterrey under the command of Miguel Herrera (Photo: Iván Stephens/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Al 44th minute of the match, the Rayados already surpassed the Sinaloa team by two goals to one. After a failed attempt to approach the Monterrey goal, the defense rejected a ball to midfield. In that place, Oribe Peralta made a first-intention wall with Guillermo Franco. The Argentine returned the service to the youngster Brush and undertook a fast race towards the rival goal.

The three-meter advantage over his closest pursuer, as well as his speed, allowed him to almost single-handedly enter the large area. Barely controlled with a touch, when Saucedo wanted to go out and strip him of the ball. At that time, Peralta he feinted with a cut towards the center of the area and tricked the goalkeeper. The ball continued its trajectory and the striker barely had to define with the inside to score the third goal for the Rayados.

At the end of that meeting, the scoreboard ended in six goals for two. Those in charge of completing the task were Guillermo Franco and Jesús Cabrito Arellano, with a double each, as well as Ricardo Pepito Martínez with a goal. Thanks to the result, the team led by Miguel Louse Herrera At that time he achieved ten units that catapulted him to third position in his group, just below Veracruz and Pachuca.

The best goal that, according to him, he has scored, was against the Dorados de Sinaloa in 2004 (Photo: Jorge López/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The good work of Oribe Peralta in the Sultana del Norte guaranteed him the stay for two years. It wasn’t until 2005 when he had a second chance with the team that almost sidelined him from professional soccer, that is, the Chivas of the Guadalajara Sports Club. Later he joined the Club Santos Laguna, where he remained for two and a half seasons. Due to the presence of other renowned gunners, such as Matías Vuoso, he was transferred to the Jaguares.

It was in Chiapas when it reached its first splendor and returned to the Comarca Lagunera. He consolidated, he was champion and his level catapulted the National Team that attended the 2012 London Olympics. It was in the highest summer fair where he scored what is probably the most important goal of his career, when he gave the gold medal to Mexico in the final against Brazil.

Subsequently came to America, where he also consecrated an important step and was crowned. At the end of five seasons, in 2019, Chivas gave him an opportunity to continue playing soccer, but his level was never the same again. Finally, after scoring more than 200 goals Y six national titles, as well as six international, the Brush said goodbye to professional football.

