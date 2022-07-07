This is the incredible number of players that Fall Guys has arrived in just two weeks

The title developed by Mediatonic reached 20 million users in 48 hours.

Fall Guys is being all a success in terms of player reach. The title came out free-to-play on June 21, coinciding with its appearance on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The official Fall Guys Twitter account has communicated that they have reached the incredible amount of 50 million users in just 2 weeks.

At the moment, no more information has been provided than these important 50 million players. It has not been deepened on which platform users play the most. What is certain is that PC users they have to go through the installation of the Epic Games Store to enjoy Fall Guys for free.

Landing on more platforms and its conversion to free-to-playhas caused the title enjoy better health in the long term translated into more income due to the change in business modeland also causing the game to be updated periodically through new content updates including new collaborations, battle passes, cosmetics, etc.

An example of this is the arrival of Odin and Eivor, from Assassin’s Creed Vallhala to Fall Guys and also challenges related to Abstergo. Last month, content related to Halo 3 arrived, and also, the characters of the Sonic saga, who came back from the past to be back again in this game. For example, Sonic himself, Tails and Knuckles will be available in August.

