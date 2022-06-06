This is the Instagram model that will put Ashley’s face in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Ella Freya has shared her emotion on her social networks after seeing herself in the new trailer.

The last State of Play It left us with a very good taste in our mouths and some bombshells like the announcement of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Capcom went all out and gave us the release date and some screenshots of the revamped look of Leon S. Kennedy’s adventure. We were also able to enjoy some scenes that included Ashley’s photothe daughter of the President of the United States in the Capcom title.

The original Ashley from 2005’s Resident Evil 4 was based on model Brooke Elizabeth Mathieson and played by actress Carolyn Lawrence, but for this new version, Capcom has relied on the Dutch model Ella Freya: “I am very happy to join the Resident Evil family,” Freya published in a statement on Twitter shared by VGC.

When I saw the trailer, I almost cried. I’m so happy right nowElla Freya“When I saw the trailer, I almost cried. I am so happy right now. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” the model shared. Freya is a Dutch model living in Japan with a Patreon and Instagram account, who also posts videos in Japanese on her YouTube channel: “I’ve always had a passion for modeling, although I am not tied to any agency and I prefer to create my own images together with a photographer”, she explained.

After the announcement, Capcom assured that they seek to create an avant-garde survival game and adapted to 2023, but keeping the essence of the original game: “We want the game to be familiar to fans of the series, but at the same time to be a new experience.” The latest re-release of the title, Resident Evil 4 VR, has already served to update some aspects of the game, removing sexist references related to Ashley’s character.

