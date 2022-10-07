This is the law with which the EU will ‘put the big technology companies on the path’ (but will give them more power of censorship)

Almost two years ago now, we spoke to you for the first time about the ‘Digital Services Act’ (Digital Services Law), which the legislators of the European Union had put on the table in order to “regulate the technological giants”. At that time, Community legislation on the Internet was centered on the Electronic Commerce Directive, drawn up no less than in the year 2000so the need to reform it was imposed.

But finally, the council of europe (formed by the ministers of the member countries of the EU) gave its final approval two days ago to the Digital Services Law. It will be considered finally approved once it is published in the Official Journal of the European Union (the community equivalent of the BOE), which will take place on October 13. Although it will not enter into force for another year and 3 months; that is, in 2024. Palace things (European) go slowly.

Though There are exceptions: some articles (such as sections 2 and 3 of art. 23, sections 4 and 6 of art. 25, and sections 3-5 of chapter IV), will begin to apply from their publication. Likewise, it will be applied to “very large” platforms (see the last paragraph of this article) once four months have passed since the notification that the EU has recognized such condition.

However, it is understood that most of it will take some time to be applied, if we take into account the number of changes that it may bring about for Internet companies: its defenders present it as one of the largest legislative efforts regarding the supervision of online platforms.

But what are the pillars of this new legislation? What news contribute?

What and who?

In the first place, according to the Council of Europe itself, “the principle is simple: what is illegal offline should also be illegal online“However, commercial and criminal practices take very different forms on the Internet, in many cases, than they do in person, which forces legislators to go into a little more detail.

So, first of all, the DSA defines the responsibilities of all those online service providers that act as intermediaries (search engines, social networks, marketplaces, domain registrars, hosting companies, cloud computing providers, etc.). Here is a summary of these responsibilities:

Prohibition of the use of certain personal data (such as religion, race and gender) when managing targeted advertising.

Prohibition, likewise, of resorting to targeted advertising based on the use of personal data of minors .

Obligation of react quickly to the presence of illegal content to suppress and/or counteract it.

Obligation of marketplaces to combat the online sale of illegal services/products .

prohibition of manipulation of the user through deceptive interfaceswhat we know as “dark patterns”.

Platforms with more than 45 million monthly European users will have to share their content and product recommendation algorithms. This will affect, for example, YouTube and Netflix

In addition, two new legal categories called VLOP (‘Very large online platforms’) and VLOSE (‘Very large online search engines’) are established. The purpose of the latter is to apply the rules in a asymmetrical, subjecting intermediaries with the greatest social and economic impact to stricter rules.

Among the additional obligations that they must assume, we find the adaptation of their content moderation systems, the implementation of collaboration processes of other platforms, the reinforcement of internal processes and periodic analysis of its algorithms and the systemic risks they generate (its possible negative influence on fundamental rights, electoral processes or mental health).

This is how it will affect us on social networks

The impact of the DSA will be felt, above all, in social networks. One of the biggest changes that will be introduced will be the option to be able to choose content recommendation methods not based on the detection and treatment of our interests. Which can mean a return to 100% chronological feeds, for example.





However, this also has a problematic side. The new law is based on another principle that the legislators do not say out loud, but that its text shows: “the greater the responsibility, the greater the power.” And given that the EU will hold networks accountable for the legal content they facilitate, it is also giving them greater power to censor.

As Broja Adsuara explained in April, in practice, “social networks are being given carte blanche to censor what you consider harmful, even if it is not illegal […] a serious danger to freedom of expression and information”.

A danger aggravated by the introduction, in the latest draft, of “special measures in times of crisis”which consolidate the most controversial measures promoted by governments in the wake of the pandemic (against ‘disinformation’) and by Ukraine (against the Russian media).

