this is the list of everything it allows

The Windows key was arguably one of the best marketing ploys in the company’s entire history. After the launch of Microsoft’s Natural Keyboard in 1994, a keyboard on which this key was first introduced, the company required that every keyboard manufactured must include this key if it wanted to belong to its hardware compatibility program. In this way, the companies that did so would receive the Windows compatibility seal.

The funny thing is that the Windows key was introduced a year before Windows 95, the first operating system to include the function of opening the start menu after pressing the key. Also, through combination with other keys, it is possible to access special functions of the system, something similar to what happens with the Command key in macOS. In this article we wanted to review the most outstanding keyboard shortcuts that include the Windows key.

Improved keyboard shortcuts in Windows 11





After the arrival of Windows 11, the company has updated some of its key combinations to adapt them to this new operating system. Under these lines we leave you with keyboard shortcuts for windows 11 more prominent ones that include the Windows key in the combination.

Tecla de Windows + W: Open the Windows widget panel. We can find the weather widgets, local traffic, news, calendar and others.

Windows key + A: Open the quick settings panel, where we can find options for volume, WiFi, Bluetooth, brightness, concentration assistant, and more.

Windows key + N: Open the notifications and calendar panel.

Tecla de Windows + Z: Open the snapshot group panel to stay organized with multitasking and application windows.

Windows key + C: Open the Microsoft Teams chat app from the taskbar. With this shortcut we can quickly select a Teams conversation.

Windows Key + Directional Arrow (up): places an active window in the upper half of the screen.

Windows Key + Directional Arrow (down): places an active window in the bottom half of the screen.

Windows Key + K: opens the connection panel to other devices via casting.

Windows key + H: open the dictation tool to transcribe from speech to text.

General keyboard shortcuts including the Windows key

In this list you will find some well-known keyboard shortcuts that use the Windows key and have been around for years.

Windows Key + Q or Windows + S: Open the search engine from the start menu.

Open the search engine from the start menu. Windows key + I: Open the Windows 11 settings panel.

Open the Windows 11 settings panel. Windows key + X: Opens the context menu of the start button.

Opens the context menu of the start button. Windows key + E: Launch the file explorer.

Shortcuts to get organized with Windows windows





Window management is one of the most prominent features of Windows. Hence precisely the name of this operating system. Using keyboard shortcuts, this task is made even easier, and under these lines you can find all keyboard shortcuts for window management which make use of the Windows key.

Windows Key + Left: Places the active window in the left half of the screen.

Places the active window in the left half of the screen. Windows Key + Right: Places the active window in the right half of the screen.

Places the active window in the right half of the screen. Windows key + ,: Hide all windows until you release the Windows key.

Hide all windows until you release the Windows key. Windows key + M: Minimize all your windows.

Minimize all your windows. Windows key + D: Minimize all windows.

Minimize all windows. Windows key + Start: Minimize all windows except the active one.

Minimize all windows except the active one. Windows key + T: Navigate between the windows on the taskbar. Press enter to open them when they are selected.

Navigate between the windows on the taskbar. Press enter to open them when they are selected. Windows key + A number: Opens the window located at the position corresponding to the number on the taskbar.

Opens the window located at the position corresponding to the number on the taskbar. Windows Key + Shift + Left or Right: Moves the active window to another monitor, if there is one, located to the left or right of the main one.

Moves the active window to another monitor, if there is one, located to the left or right of the main one. Windows key + L: Locks your session and stays on the unlock screen.

Locks your session and stays on the unlock screen. Windows key + .: Open the emojis window to be able to include them in a text.

Keyboard shortcuts for managing virtual desktops





Windows allows you to create virtual desktops to be able to separate our work in the operating system in a much more efficient way. In addition, through some keyboard shortcuts it is also possible to access the management of this function quickly and comfortably. Under these lines we leave you a list with all virtual desktop shortcuts which make use of the Windows key.

Tecla de Windows + Tab: The view of your current virtual desktops opens.

The view of your current virtual desktops opens. Tecla de Windows + Ctrl + D: Create a new virtual desktop

Create a new virtual desktop Windows Key + Ctrl + Left: You move to the virtual desktop on the left.

You move to the virtual desktop on the left. Windows Key + Ctrl + Right: You move to the virtual desktop on the right.

You move to the virtual desktop on the right. Tecla de Windows + Ctrl + F4: Closes the active virtual desktop.

Other useful keyboard shortcuts

In case we have missed something, under these lines we leave you with a list of additional shortcuts that make use of the Windows key.