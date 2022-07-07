This is the new edition of Nintendo Switch OLED dedicated to Splatoon 3, with trailer and date

Nintendo is preparing the ground for the next installment of the franchise, which will be released on September 9.

Splatoon has ended up settling as one of the great IP from Nintendo, as there are many Nintendo Switch users who are eagerly awaiting the release of Splatoon 3. Until now, the Japanese company had been raising our expectations with details regarding weapons and scenarios, not to mention the various trailers that promise wacky paint battles.

This Nintendo Switch OLED edition will be available on August 26However, the Big N wanted to go further by announcing a Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition which, as you can see in the trailer inserted at the beginning of this news, stands out for its bright colors. If you want to get hold of this model, know that it will be on sale from august 26.

In this way, Nintendo prepares us for Splatoon 3 in the best possible way: with an edition loaded with color. After all, the new installment will return us to its classic painting war through novelties that range from weapons to combat zones, not to mention other mechanics such as the story mode or the customization of the Inklings.

If you want to get your hands on Splatoon 3, know that it will be available for Nintendo Switch on September 9. As for the new edition of Nintendo Switch OLED, it is important to note that the Big N has carried out similar actions with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which served as a reference for the presentation of a special edition of Nintendo Switch.

