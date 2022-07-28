This is the new Gmail interface announced by Google: cleaner and unifying chats and video conferences

Gmail, although it seems much younger, is already 18 years old and has changed a lot in this time. We saw the last aesthetic modification three years ago with the arrival of a much simpler inbox, but now Google announces another redesign, which could already be tested, with a cleaner interface, with bluish tones and, above all, that shines for integration.

The main novelty is that this redesign is in line with Material Design 3, which unifies a large number of services in the same window. Specifically, they will be able manage chats, spaces, and even Google Meet calls from Gmail via a sidebar.

The facelift to Gmail suits you really well





Google was able to detect in these cases that users are constantly changing the window to access the different productivity tools. It is because of that on the left side you will now be able to find a bar to access Mail, Chat, Spaces and Meet quickly without leaving the interface itself or loading a new tab.

As we have mentioned, this is a design that can already be tested through the activation of chats or that they have Google Workspace. But in the next few weeks It will reach all users, even if they do not have this function activated. Likewise, if you want to return to the previous design, Google will allow it from its settings until users get used to it.

From our point of view, this is a change that tries to substantially improve the user experience. The fact of having a much simpler and cleaner inbox will make it easier for you to get confused when you have a large volume of messages waiting to be seen in your inbox.





But beyond the change of interface, it is also implement improvements in the search system. In this way you can choose the filters in a more intuitive way, and above all that the text you have entered exactly matches the term you are entering.

Source | Google