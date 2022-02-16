This is the new introduction of PlayStation Productions: the icons of the brand return with an animation

The company highlights the success of some of its own games such as Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War or The Last of Us.

PlayStation Not only has it made a huge hole in the video game sector thanks to its IP, but it has also gained a great space in the hearts of many gamers. We can talk about numbers and mention the brand success with a Horizon: Zero Dawn that has sold outrageously, a God of War whose landing on PC has been a complete success or the hundreds of awards that The Last of Us Part 2 has won.

However, the Japanese company is fully aware that, beyond the benefits, the set of its characters manages to move something within the community; a feeling that repeats itself already classic introduction of their presentations. Now, PlayStation Productions has introduced a new masthead with a new animation for your film productions.

As you can see in the tweet published by the official PlayStation account, the Japanese company has released a new animation starring characters such as Aloy, Kratos, Nathan Drake, Ellie, Joel, Ratchet, Clank and more. In addition, there is no lack of multiple references to the classic console buttons, so each scene emphasizes the triangle, the square, the circle, and the cross. According to the publication, this new introduction is observed in the uncharted movie.

And it is that the company has managed to innovate in different IPs to create characters really charismatic. Taking one of the most anticipated games of 2022, from 3DJuegos we have not been able to avoid creating the documentary ‘Aloy‘, in which we review the most characteristic aspects of the jacket while sharing informative content with the participation of various invited experts.

