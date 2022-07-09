This is the new jersey of the Mexican National Team for the World Cup: the green returned and with the controversial shield present

This is the jersey of the Mexican National Team for the Qatar World Cup: the green returned and with the controversial shield present (Photo: FMF/ADIDAS)

After a long wait, the Mexican team finally presented the new jersey of local with which they will travel to the Qatar World Cup 2022, a shirt that stands out for the return of the color green and that bears, for the first time, the new shield of the Tricolor.

Seven months after the presentation of the revolutionary logo, Jorge DionneCEO of Adidas in Mexico, he presented the new uniform that “represents our culture, values ​​and pre-Hispanic elements that show elements of strength and warriors.”

One of Luisapresident of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), affirmed that the complete uniform took a two-year planning process and that, he assured, thousands of people will wear it in Mexico and on the streets of Qatar.

One of the great novelties that the Adidas shirts will implement for the Qatar World Cup is the new technology “Heat Ready” to keep the skin cool and dry at all times. This in relation to the high temperatures that are expected for Qatar, beyond the conditioning made to the stadiums in which they will have a refrigeration system, the details of which were revealed in a report from Infobae.

In the presentation images it can be seen that, in addition to the presence of the new shield with a white background, the Adidas logo also underwent a slight modification, since now on all the shirts the name of the written brand no longer comes.

In addition, regarding the complete local uniform, the combination of the green shirt will be with white shorts but with the possibility of having two different colors in the stockings: they can be green or reddepending on the specifications of the FIFA for the matches of world.

Among the small details that this new shirt has, in addition to the front design that is inspired by the god Quetzalcóatl, the Feathered Serpentthey find each other feathers on the neck and snake body“which symbolizes the duality of human nature so characteristic of pre-Hispanic cultures,” according to the FMF.

In this first version revealed to the public, in the absence of knowing the visiting version that will presumably be white, It can also be seen that a feather headdress called children, in indigenous language, as specified by the Selection, which “in the ancient Mexican culture represented the power of the church and the noblesbestowing spiritual strength and value on anyone who wears it.”

Previously there had been a series of leaks that coincide with the colors and tones presented this day, so it was suspected that green would return after four years of absence; however, it was until the leak made by the journalist León Krauze when there was greater certainty of what the uniform of the group would be Tricolor.

Héctor Chávez “Caramelo” with the new Mexico jersey for the Qatar World Cup (Photo: Twitter/@CarameloMX_)

The first fan to buy the jersey was Hector Chavezbetter known as The candyloyal fan of Mexican team and inevitable character in each soccer event to which the Tricolor travels.

In the photo that he shared on social networks, the typography that Mexico will use in the world Cup along with all the uniforms distributed by the brand Adidas.

