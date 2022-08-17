This is the new list of the strongest passports in the world

A US passport (Getty/File)

Japan still has the “strongest” passport in the world according to the most recent Henley & Partners Passport Indexwhich evaluates the number of countries to which citizens can travel without needing to apply for a visa.

With historical data spanning 17 years, the Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The index includes 199 different passports y 227 travel destinations.

In recent years, there has been a growing dominance of the ranking by developed Asian countries, with increasing influence, followed by European nations. The number of nations that allow entry without prior formalities, based on IATA data, is seen as a sign of confidence .

Japan leads the ranking again alone since earlier this year it shared the top with Singaporeas also happened in 2020. Right now, Japan is allowed to travel to 193 destinations while Singapore at 192. It shares second place with South Korea.

Then the first Europeans appear: Germany and Spain have free access to 190 nations. just below are Finland, Italy and Luxembourg with 189 accesses. While, The United States is in seventh place. -since it shares with a handful of countries- by totaling 186 destinations.

The first Latin American country in the ranking is Chile , in 16th place, with access to 174 countries, the same as Monaco and Romania. and then they are Argentina y Brazilboth in 19th place with 170 destinations.

Updated quarterly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.

The best passports to have in 2022 are:

1. Japan (193 destinations)

2. Singapore, South Korea (192)

3. Germany, Spain (190)

4. Finland, Italy, Luxemburg (189)

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden (188)

6. France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom (187)

7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States (186)

8. Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185)

9. Hungary (183)

10. Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia (182)

The worst passports to have in 2022:

105. North Korea (40 destinations)

106. Nepal and Palestinian Territory (38)

107. Somalia (35)

108. Yemen (34)

109. Pakistan (32)

110. Syria (30)

111. Irak (29)

112. Afghanistan (27)

Latin American countries in the ranking:

16. Chile (174 hits)

19. Argentina and Brazil (170)

24. Mexico (159)

28. Uruguay (153)

29. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (152)

30. Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago (151)

31. Costa Rica (150)

32. Saint Lucia (147)

33. Granada (146)

34. Dominica (145)

36. Panama (143)

37. Paraguay (142)

38. Peru (136)

39. El Salvador (134)

40. Guatemala, Honduras (133)

41. Colombia (132)

43. Venezuela (129)

44. Nicaragua (128)

61. Ecuador (92)

69. Bolivia (80)

82. Cuba (65)

