This is the new roguelike from the authors of Curse of the Dead Gods, with a trailer and story characters unleashed

Ravenswatch will have cooperative for 4 players and prepares its launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.

The Nacon Connect 2022 conference has left us with significant advances in games already announced, such as The Lord of the Rings: Gollum or RoboCop: Rogue City. However, the company has also wanted to surprise us with various unpublished titlesand there is no doubt that Ravenswatch will capture the attention of any fan of the games roguelike.

Ravenswatch will have an Early Access for PC in 2023And it is that, as you can see in the trailer that heads this news, it seems that the Passtech Games team has wanted to test everything learned with Curse of the Dead Gods in a new action game. However, now we are presented with the opportunity to deliver firewood using the powers of various story characters and legendsincluding classics like Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood or the Pied Piper of Hamelin.

According to the images of the game, these characters will not hesitate to stain themselves with blood using their unique skills. In this way, the Pied Piper of Hamelin will fight with the help of dozens of rats, Little Red Riding Hood will be able to become the big bad wolf and, as you can imagine, Snow White will have powers related to ice. In addition to all this, from Passtech Games they confirm that the game can be enjoyed in cooperative way with up to four players.

Ravenswatch is scheduled to launch in PC, PS5, Xbox Series y Nintendo Switchand is already preparing an Early Access for computers that will be released in 2023. As for other surprises at Nacon Connect 2022, it should be noted that the event has also featured titles such as Crown Wars: The Black Prince or a new survival proposal in the Terminator universe.

Más sobre: Ravenswatch, Passtech Games, Roguelike, Curse of the Dead Gods y Nacon Connect 2022.