This is the new Windows Media Player for Windows 11: a mix between the classic and the forgotten Groove Music

Microsoft has just presented its new multimedia player for Windows 11 which they have simply christened “Media PlayerThis, unlike the current Groove Music, will also serve to play our video collections in the style of the classic Windows Media Player (which continues to live hidden in Windows 10 and 11).

The new player obviously follows the design style of the new Windows 11. At first glance there is very little that changes compared to Groove Music; buttons, fonts, spacing, and colors have subtle differences to better integrate with Windows 11, but in functions it is practically the same.

Now available to all Insider Program members on the Dev channel





Windows 11 Media Player is now available to all users who are on the dev channel of the Windows 11 Insider Program, which means that both those who are in the beta channel, as well as users of the stable version, will have to wait a while longer for be able to use it.

Microsoft explains that if your music collection is on Groove Music today, both your library and your playlists will be automatically migrated to the new Media Player, which will also replace the other music player completely.

Similar to Groove, Media Player offers a dedicated playback view that displays album covers, but this time it improves the visuals a bit by showing more images of the artist both in full view and in the mini-player.



Playing video in the new Windows Media Player 11

Although at no time has there been any talk of replacing the Movies & TV app, the new Media Player offers full support to browse, manage and watch your local video library. All your content will appear automatically, although you can always add folders manually for the player to add them.

Microsoft wants to bring classic Windows Media Player features to this new Windows 11 Media Player

The development team also invites us to leave our comments in the Feedback Center to find out what functions they would like to see implemented in the new player, with an emphasis on features of the classic Windows Media Player that we would like to see in the new.

If you are in the Windows 11 Dev channel and you still do not see the new player on your system, it is normal, these updates are usually sent progressively and not all users receive them at the same time. At the time of writing this on a computer with the latest build of that channel, I have not yet been able to test it.

