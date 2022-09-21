This is the new Xbox update, with storage options, control customization and more

In addition, the company recalls that its Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 – Core controller, in white, is now available.

In November, it will be 2 years since the launch of the Xbox Series. From Redmond they continue polishing the technical details of their console through patches and hotfixes that eliminate frustrating processes, although the team does not forget to nurture an Xbox Game Pass catalog that has already revealed the 10 games that will close September. And, to continue offering a good experience for the user, Xbox has released the details of the update of the month.

We can change the color of the LED light on the controller, with more than 16 million shades availableOne of the aspects that has caught the attention of the community is related to the customization of the controller Xbox Elite. In this sense, the company now offers the possibility of change the color of the led light and choose between all the combinations that arise from red, blue and green, which leaves us with over 16 million shades to choose.

Beyond this, the Xbox One and Xbox Series update also introduces changes to the game library. On the one hand, the overview of the entire library has been redesigned, which simplifies access to all the player’s deliveries. Additionally, the ‘All Games’ option now also introduces titles available on Xbox Game Pass and EA Accessas well as the titles of Games with Gold that we have claimed.

Finally, it should also be noted that, from now on, Xbox will allow us install the games in different locationswhich will come in handy for those users who want to organize their adventures on different external devices or storage expansion cards.

We can close the news right here, but Xbox does not miss the opportunity to remember that the Xbox Elite 2 controller in white is now available. In case you did not have this controller on your radar, you just have to know that it has a price of $129.99 and, in case we want to complete the customization experience with extra pieces, we can get a pack of components to $59.99.

