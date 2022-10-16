This is “The Periphery: Connection to the Future”, the new series from the creators of “Westworld”

Watch the new trailer for “The Fringe: Connection to the Future” starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

Recently the best-selling author of the New York Times William Gibson released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming sci-fi drama series The periphery: connection to the future (The Peripheral)starring Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Jack Reynor (Midsummer) y Gary Carr (The Deuce). Gibson shared the teaser trailer exclusively with his fans through his personal Twitter account and star Chloë Grace Moretz through his social media shortly after.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The first episode will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 21, with a new episode weekly until December 9, 2022. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Chloë Grace Moretz is Flynne Fisher in “The Fringe: Connection to the Future.” (Prime Video)

The periphery: connection to the future centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to piece together her broken family in a forgotten place in the future (year 2030) of America. The girl is smart, ambitious and unlucky, until the future comes knocking on her door. This sci-fi thriller is award-winning author William Gibson’s mind-blowing take on the fate of mankind…and what lies beyond. It is an Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television production, in association with Kilter Films.

“Flynne Fisher lives in the rural southern United States, works at the local 3D printing shop, and earns much-needed extra cash playing virtual reality (VR) games for people with money. One night, using a virtual reality headset, she finds herself in a futuristic London (year 2100). An elegant and mysterious world, seductively different from her complicated reality. But this isn’t like any game she’s played before: Flynne begins to realize that this isn’t virtual reality…it’s real. Someone in London, seventy years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne’s world. And as utterly seductive as London is… it’s also dangerous. As Flynne seeks to discover who has connected her worlds and for what purpose, her presence here sets in motion dangerous forces… forces that seek to destroy Flynne and her family on her own world.” She thus she describes her the same platform.

The actor Eli Goree is another of the relevant characters in “The Periphery: Connection to the Future”. (Prime Video)

In addition to its protagonists, the cast is made up of recognized figures such as Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herth (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce) y Austin Rising (Alt).

The executive producers of The periphery: connection to the future are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), the director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Jonathan Nolan y Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld)y Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).

Jack Reynor is one of the protagonists of “The Periphery: Connection to the Future”. (Prime Video)

In the official preview, when the protagonist immerses herself for the first time in the universe of “the periphery”, her friend, the creator of it, lets her know by saying: “You entered what we call a periphery”. To which she asks him what she means, to which he tells her: “You think it’s a game, but it’s real, it just hasn’t happened yet.” From then on the action begins.

The periphery: connection to the future It has been one of the projects that more than more time took to be carried out by Prime Video, since it took almost five years to reach the streaming platform. Now there is only one week left to enjoy it. Do not miss it this October 21.

KEEP READING:

Chloë Grace Moretz will star in “The Peripheral”, the new Prime Video series

“Beckham: save our team” presented its official trailer

“The Crown”: new images of season 5 show Lady Di and the royal family