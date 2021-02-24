This is the preliminary list of the Mexican team that will participate in the pre-Olympic to Tokyo 2020

They announce the preliminary list for the Pre-Olympic (Photo: Twitter @ FMF)

The Mexican Football Federationl (FMF) announced the preliminary call made up of 50 players for the Pre-Olympic Tournament to be held from March 18 to 30 in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Selective that Jaime Lozano is in charge of.

While, The final list of players called up will be announced on March 11. The FMF clarified that “The preliminary list and the final list will not be binding, so players who are not in this first list could be registered”.

The organizations that contribute the most players to the under-23 team are: Guadalajara, with 9; Monterrey, with 5; América, Atlas, Pachuca, Santos Laguna, Tijuana with 4, each organization.

The summoned list:

Guadalajara: Ernesto Alexis Vega Rojas, Gilberto Sepúlveda López, Manuel Alejandro Mayorga Almaraz, José Juan Macías Guzmán, César Saúl Huerta Valera, Cristian Yonathan Calderón del Real, Fernando Beltrán Cruz, Carlos Uriel Antuna Romero and Jesús Ricardo Angulo Uriarte.

Monterrey: Carlos Alberto Rodríguez Gómez, Adrián Mora Barraza, César Jasib Montes Castro, Jonathan Alexander González Mendoza, Eric David Cantú Guerrero.

Atlas: Brayton Josué Vázquez Vélez, Ian Jairo Misael Torres Ramírez, José Santiago Hernández García, Jesús Alberto Angulo Uriarte.

Pachuca: Erick Daniel Sánchez Ocegueda, Carlos Agustín Moreno Luna, Kevin Nahin Álvarez Campos, Erick Germain Aguirre Tafolla.

America: Jorge Eduardo Sánchez Ramos, Santiago Naveda Lara, Alan Medina Camacho, Francisco Sebastián Córdova Reyes.

Santos: Santiago René Muñoz Robles, Ismael Govea Solorzano, Alan Jhosue Cervantes Martín del Campo, Eduardo Daniel Aguirre Lara.

Tijuana: Marcel Alejandro Ruiz Suárez, Vladimir Eduardo Loroña Aguilar, Carlos Alberto Higuera de los Ríos, Víctor Andrés Guzmán Olmedo.

Pumas: Johan Felipe Vázquez Ibarra, Alan Mozo Rodríguez, Erik Antonio Lira Méndez.

Blue Cross: Sebastián Jurado Roca, Santiago Tomás Giménez, Roberto Carlos Alvarado Hernández.

Necaxa: Alejandro Zendejas Saavedra, Luis Ángel Malagón Velázquez.

Tigers: Aldo Jafid Cruz Sánchez.

Toluca: Kevin Castañeda Vargas.

Puebla: Salvador Reyes Chávez.

Lion: José de Jesús Godínez Navarro.

FC Juárez: José Joaquín Esquivel Martínez.

Real Betis (LaLiga, Spain): Diego Lainez Leyva

Genk (JupilerPro League, Bélgica): Gerardo Daniel Arteaga Zamora

Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS, United States): Efrain Alvarez

In the case of Efraín Álvarez, his name also appears in the call for the US selective, since the player has dual nationality.

Pre-olympic tournament

The Pre-Olympic tournament will be played from March 18-30, in Guadalajara Jalisco. And it will host the stadiums Akron Y Jalisco, in which they will compete eight teams from the U23 category and the objective is to obtain their classification at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The eight representatives will be divided into two groups. The Group A is made up of Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, group B are Honduras, Canada, El Salvador and Haiti.

Meanwhile, the teams that finish first and second in each group qualify for the semifinals and the winners will go to the final, with which each one will obtain their pass to the Olympic tournament.

Calendar

Thursday March 18th-Jalisco Stadium

17:30 hours: Mexico vs Dominican Republic

Sunday March 21st – Akron Stadium

19:30 hours: Costa Rica vs Mexico

Wednesday March 24th – Jalisco Stadium

19:30 hours: Mexico vs United Statess

The semifinal matches will be held at the Jalisco Stadium and the matches are scheduled to be played from the 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 28. In the case of lThe end is scheduled on Tuesday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m. at Akron Stadium. In the case of Mexico, the matches will be available through TUDN.

