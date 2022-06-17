This is the private estate where Cristiano Ronaldo spends his holidays: the luxury details and the mystery of the underground room

Aerial view of the farm where Cristiano Ronaldo is located

After an exhausting season in which he added frustrations with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo traveled with his family to spain to relax on your vacation. The Portuguese striker, who will return to England in July to join his team’s training sessions, chose the island of Mallorca as his destination, which he has already visited on other occasions, together with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez and their five children.

To avoid the press and fans, the 37-year-old striker settled in a rural farm far from the cities where he can be in peace with his loved ones and where his little ones, especially Cristiano Jr., the eldest, It has large open spaces to run, play soccer and have fun.

Cristiano with his family on vacation (@cristiano)

According to the local portal Last hour, the estate selected by the Portuguese is surrounded by vineyards and also has a swimming pool surrounded by palm trees, a gym, jacuzzis, a multi-sports court for playing football or basketball and a sand court for beach volleyball. But also, in the building there is a chapel and a mysterious underground room. According to this portal, it would be an “erotic room” designed so that couples can enjoy their intimate life without being disturbed in an environment designed especially for that.

Ronaldo got there by private plane, but two of his favorite cars arrived by boat the next day: a Bugatti Centodieci, valued at more than USD 8 million, and a Mercedes Benz truck worth USD 180,000, of which there are only ten in the world. and that it was a gift that Georgina Rodríguez gave him in 2020 for his birthday.

Cristiano’s family traveled by private plane to the Spanish island (@georginagio)

But not only that, but in Port Adriano it is moored a yacht that they rented especially for this occasion and that they used on their second day on the island of Mallorca. It should be remembered that the soccer player usually uses this type of boat during his vacations to be able to enjoy the water without the need to visit the beaches where thousands of fans would crowd to take a picture with him.

The island of Mallorca is one of the places most chosen by athletes. Sergio Ramos, for example, chose that place to celebrate his marriage to Pilar Rubio and also several sports stars.

Ronaldo has had a difficult season in Manchester Uniteda club with which he not only failed to win titles but also failed to qualify for the next Champions League. But, beyond sports, the scorer received sad news in April when one of the babies that his partner was expecting lost his life in childbirth. In the images on the plane published by the model born in Argentina, you can see little Bella Esmeralda, barely months old, in the arms of her mother.

