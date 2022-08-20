This is the surprising amount of money Microsoft paid to include Cooking Simulator in Xbox Game Pass

The developers received 22% of their total revenue for the fiscal year to add the game to the service.

It is clear that Xbox Game Pass games do not get there by magic, because Microsoft pay a good amount to introduce new titles to the service. To give an example, everything indicates that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy would have cost between 5 and 10 million dollars and, despite the fact that each title has a different cost, we now know the price of Cooking Simulator.

The payment represents 22% of the income obtained by the study during the past fiscal yearAccording to the latest Big Cheese Studio report (via Twisted Voxel), the studio would have received $600,000 for making their independent cooking simulation title available on the Microsoft service. This supposes a 22% of income obtained by the developer during the past fiscal year, so it is seen as a good business for the company.

Beyond this, the Big Cheese Studio document also focuses on Cooking Simulator’s performance outside of Xbox Game Pass. In this sense, the simulator has sold more than 700,000 units since its launch in 2019, although these figures are accompanied by the sale of 400.000 copies of various add-ons. Be that as it may, it is very likely that its number of players will increase with its incorporation on the Xbox platform, as it opens the door for many users to experiment with this realistic kitchen.

Cooking Simulator aside, it should be remembered that Xbox Game Pass keep getting better facing the user. The platform has already announced the 8 games that will be introduced to the service soon, although many gamers already have their sights set on another feature that will eventually be implemented in the future: a family plan that has already been launched in Colombia and Ireland.

