This is the system that Spain will impose to prevent minors from accessing games with loot boxes

The loot box regulatory law wants to be a pioneer in Europe.

The Ministry of Consumption has announced some of the measures to regulate the loot boxes through its first draft. The Government of Spain already announced a few weeks ago that it would be the first European country to regulate loot boxes, an aspect that the Netherlands and Belgium have already dealt with in the past. One of the most commented measures is the prohibition of access to minors under 18 years of age through a system that will force everyone to present their National Identity Document.

The Ministry considers that traditional video games and random mechanics do not play in the same league, and that is why this law has been created to control said randomness. The loot boxes have been defined as Random Reward Mechanisms (RAM). Also, cryptocurrencies and NFTs they are also involved in the same garlic and will be subject under the same law.

Garzón, Minister of Consumption, already anticipated at the end of 2020, in an interview with Xataka, the possibility of prohibiting loot boxes for minors. A compelling reason for this was that the PEGI of some games was less than 18 years old, such as FIFA. However, if you are over 18 you will have to go through a document verification system. When it’s time to pay, the game will be obliged to ask for the DNI to proceed with the purchase of the loot box.

Also, those of legal age may limit the money they are poking into apps with loot boxes. That is, an adult will be able to control, through some settings, which will be at their disposal, establish a maximum income that you could not transfer. Game sessions adapted to a time pre-established by the player could also be implemented.

Furthermore, there are a couple of aspects that deserve to be commented on. As is the case with gift cards of 50 or 20 euros that can be purchased in physical establishments. From now on, stores may be forced to ask for the DNI. Also, when opening a loot box you can see a percentage of the chances of receiving the prize in question, since the law will require the preview of this relevant information.

