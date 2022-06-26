This is the transfer market of the Argentine team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The Argentine team is waiting for the next movements at the club level of its soccer players (Photo: AFP)

The preparation for Qatar World Cup 2022 It is very relevant for the players of each team to arrive with filming and rhythm at the highest football event. In the case of those led by Lionel Scaloni A discreet transfer market began and the great base will remain in the same club in which they have been adding minutes. However, there are some shirt changes and others that they still need to find light in the future of their career in such an important year.

Within the payroll of the coach of the Albicelestethere are two that have confirmed an agreed transfer for the current transfer window. Julian Alvarez Enjoy your last matches with River Plate, since its sale to Manchester City of Josep Guardiola is more than closed and the Spanish coach he took it upon himself to make it very clear that he wants to have him under his tutelage in England. Who also moved in search of continuity was Lucas Alario, that he arranged with Eintratch Frankfurt of Rafael Santos Borré and will look for his place in the final list of the World Cup breaking nets in the Bundesliga.

When analyzing those who still have to define their future, there are two different cases. On the one hand, those who have already confirmed the departure of their previous team and hope to move forward with the negotiations in the coming weeks: Young Lo Celso ended his loan in Villarreal and had to go back to Tottenham where it will not be taken into account, Angel Di Maria said goodbye to Paris Saint-Germain after seven seasons and is in full negotiations with the Juventus y Paulo Dybala, who just left the Old lady and everything indicates that he will sign with the Inter.

Paredes would be looking for a club where he would have more continuity and De Paul could change his shirt if Atleti receives a juicy offer (Photo: Reuters)

Meanwhile, there is a batch of footballers who are looking for continuity to get to the World Cup with rhythm and currently their clubs are not achieving it. Leandro Paredes He has been playing little at PSG and even appeared on the list of players who would leave the institution in the current window. Gonzalo Montiel is in a similar situation in Sevilla and in recent days it was linked to a loan to the Flamengo of Brazil with the same objective of adding minutes, while Nicholas Tagliafico analyze offers to leave the Ajax to return to be a starter in the next destination.

Different are the gifts of three players who could change the colors of the shirt due to the good performances of the last season. The Atletico Madrid set the price of Rodrigo DePaul in 50 million euros and even signed the Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel to cover the position in case the Argentine leaves. Two others who are comfortable in their clubs, but are waiting for a juicy offer to take the next step are Lisandro Martinez in the Ajax y Nahuel Molina of Udinese.

Molina is in the sights of big clubs in Europe, while Montiel would leave Sevilla in search of rhythm (Photo: Reuters)

Now with greater peace of mind and without the need to change teams, the great base of candidates appears to make up the final list of 26 players that Lionel Scaloni will publish near the World Cup in Qatar. All the archers of the Albiceleste They are found in paintings in which they are undisputed headlines: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River), John Musso (Atalanta) and Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal).

In the last line the defenders Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicholas Otamendi (Benfica), Marcos Acuna (Seville) and Christian Romero (Tottenham) have no indication of changing clubs. The frills Nicholas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allistar (Brighton), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Nicholas Dominguez (Bologna) and Alexander Gomez (Sevilla) are in the same situation.

To close Lionel Messi (PSG), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Angel Strap (Atletico Madrid) and Joaquin Correa (Inter) will continue to score and assist in the same jersey as last season. The decision for the coach of the National Team will be complicated and even more so with the movements that each one in particular seeks to add playing time at the international level and at the first level of Europe.

