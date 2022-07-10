this is this Asus TUF gaming mouse, now reduced to less than 50 euros in the Prime Day of PcComponentes

The mouse is one of the most important peripherals of all those that make up our setup. Because although PC users have the great advantage of having great versatility when it comes to playing, being able to use all kinds of controls, joysticks, steering wheels, keyboards and mice, the latter are essential in certain types of titlessuch as competitive online or strategy.

It is true that, in theory, any mouse on the market is enough for us to play, even with an office mouse. But it is with a purely gaming model that we get the best gaming experience, thanks to its own characteristics that include and that they are great for us during our gaming sessions.

And if we are thinking of renewing our mouse, then look at this one from Asus TUF very well valued by users that is now close to its minimum price in PcComponentes for PcDays: just 48.39 euros, when it has exceeded 60 euros some time ago.





This is the Asus TUF M4 Air, a model that stands out for its very low weight, its great breathability and its great performance in video games. This class of gaming mice that prioritize weight over other aspects are essential for many users: the lower the weight, the less strain on the wrist, and the less chance of injuring ourselves in the long term if we play for many hours on a daily basis.

Thus, this M4 Air has a weight of only 47 grams thanks to a perforated shell that also helps to gain breathability. Something that is greatly appreciated in times like the one we are in now. And regarding its purely gaming functions, it is connected via USB cable, its sensor is optical with 16,000 DPI and incorporates six fully programmable and configurable buttons at our whim.