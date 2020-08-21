This is true…. Now you can buy Gold from Amazon too! Gold is also available for 5 rupees here

Gold on Amazon: If you want to buy digital gold, then Amazon Pay (Amazon Pay), a financial services company of the legendary e-commerce company Amazon India, has now started a special facility for you. Through Amazon Pay’s Gold Vault service, you can now buy digital gold of minimum 5 rupees as well. Also Read – Amazon Prime Day Sale: huge discounts on smartphones to large electronic goods, see list of offers here

Prior to Amazon, many online payment companies like PhonePay, Paytm, MobiKwik, Freecharge and Google Pay have launched this service for their users and are selling digital gold.

On Amazon, you have to buy gold for at least 5 rupees, but there are some companies who are also selling minimum gold of 1 rupee. These include Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm. These companies are already in the business of digital gold. Some companies like Paytm even deliver gold home in the form of coins.

In April, Chinese electronics company Xiaomi also offered Digital Gold on its payment services arm MiPay. Amazon Pay said that for this facility, the company has partnered with Safe Gold, which sells pure 24 carat gold. That is why you should not worry about the purity of gold.

Amazon says that under Gold vault, users can buy digital gold for even five rupees. The special thing in this is that you can buy up to 2 grams of gold even without KYC. Not only this, customers can also rent a locker for security at a low price.