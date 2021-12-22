This is Ubisoft’s ‘The Great Exodus’: a major wave of abandonments that affects the company

Crowds of developers are resigning in what is one of the largest companies in video games.

We are in a time of change in the video game industry. Several companies are in the eye of the hurricane for different reasons, and one of them is Ubisoft, which has even had to deal with accusations of hostile culture in its offices. A complicated context that has been accompanied by some important losses at the level of leaders and workers.

On all this has offered new information Stephen Totilo through a publication in Axios. In it, it is said that Ubisoft is suffering a significant loss of employees at all levels: from workers in the different projects to important leaders for the future of some of the most prominent franchises.

This is a never seen flow of resignationsThe developers themselves who are still in the studios have baptized this situation as ‘The Great Exodus’, with a stream of resignations that they claim they have never seen. For example, there is talk that five of the 25 most important people featured in the Far Cry 6 credits are no longer with the company, or that twelve of the 50 most influential people in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have also left their position.

At a lower level, there is also a notable decrease in the number of assets, with the Canadian studies Those most affected, something strange knowing that, normally, they tend to be the ones that grow the most within the company. Between the Toronto and Montreal studies add a loss of at least 60 workers in the last six months.

Totilo claims that two current Ubisoft employees have confirmed to him that all these resignations have directly affected the projects, slowing down development times. Another says that they have had to contact external people to solve some problems with a video game because there was no one inside who knew well how a system works.

It refers to the general management of the teamsAmong the reasons for this general rout of Ubisoft there is talk of various internal problems. Some point to creative decisions and general team management, while others simply speak of the experience over the past year and a half as responsible for the breakdown of their relationship, although they cherish their time with the company.

Once we have known all these details, the recent pay rise to the Ubisoft Canada employees that we echoed a few weeks ago. At the time, this problem of resignations was discussed, but it did not seem to be affecting in such a serious way what is one of the most important publishers and developers in the video game industry.

Leaving aside the problems they face, and if we look at video games themselves, the truth is that Ubisoft has a very marked path for your short and medium term plans. It will continue to update its games on the market as it has been doing for years, keeping them alive with new content for a while, but it will also seek to recover certain somewhat forgotten outputs, as is the case of the Splinter Cell remake that has been confirmed very recently.

