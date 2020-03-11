‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan, ‘The Act’ Alum AnnaSophia Robb Join ‘Dr. Death’ Peacock Series

The “Dr. Loss of life” sequence at Peacock has added two extra key gamers.

“This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan and “The Act” alumna AnnaSophia Robb have been solid within the upcoming UCP drama sequence, becoming a member of beforehand introduced leads Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.

“Dr. Loss of life,” based mostly on the Wondery podcast of the identical identify, tells the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Dornan), a rising star within the Dallas medical neighborhood who was constructing a flourishing neurosurgery observe. However sufferers entered his working room for complicated however routine spinal surgical procedures had been left completely maimed or lifeless. As victims piled up, two fellow surgeons and a younger Assistant District Legal professional got down to cease him.

Robb will play the aforementioned Assistant District Legal professional, who groups up with Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and Randall Kirby (Slater) to take down Dornan’s Dr. Loss of life. In the meantime Sullivan has been solid within the position of Jerry Summers, Duntsch’s life-long good friend and primary fan whose blind devotion lands him underneath Duntsch’s knife.

Grace Gummer and Molly Griggs will even star.

Patrick McManus will govt produce “Dr. Loss of life” underneath his total cope with UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content material Studios. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch will govt produce for Escape Artists together with Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery. Stephen Frears, of latest “A Very English Scandal” fame, will direct and govt produce the primary two episodes.

This marks the most recent Wondery podcast to get the sequence remedy from UCP, after the studio beforehand tailored the podcasts “Soiled John” and “Homecoming” for Bravo and Amazon respectively.

Robb, whose different credit embody the upcoming “Little Fires All over the place,” is repped by CAA, Untitled Leisure and Schreck Rose. Sullivan, who can be identified for his position in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” is repped by Suskin Administration, Artists & Representatives and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Manufacturing on the sequence is ready to start this month, per NBCU.