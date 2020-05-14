This Is Us star Sterling K Brown talks season 5 storylines

Emmy-winner Sterling K Brown has hinted at some upcoming storylines in This Is Us season 5, together with additional particulars about how the older Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) find yourself collectively.

Brown, who within the present performs the grownup model of Randall, Rebecca’s adopted son and brother to twins Kevin and Kate, advised Leisure Weekly viewers ought to count on extra backstory to the unlikely romance (Miguel was greatest pals with Rebecca’s now-dead husband Jack).

“There must be some extra backstory on the Miguel-Rebecca connection,” Brown mentioned. “I do suppose that that’s one thing that we’re attempting to discover in season 5.”

The season 4 finale additionally revealed that Madison, who attended Kate’s weight help group, was pregnant with Kevin’s twins.

Eternally grateful. Because of Dan Fogelman, our dream forged and crew, and particularly all of YOU!! Season 5, right here we come!❤️ #thisisus 2/2 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) March 25, 2020

Brown mentioned, “It’s actually going to be fascinating to expertise the Knocked Up storyline of Madison and Kevin and the way precisely that entire factor appears, as a result of Madison is simply such an exquisite character and Caitlin [Thompson, who plays Madison] does such an ideal job.”

He additionally added that the following season would discover Kate and Toby’s second adoption, earlier than teasing an thrilling storyline for his personal character, Randall.

“There’s one thing there for Randall that I’m actually enthusiastic about,” he mentioned. “It has to do with this exploration of previous. In the same manner during which we went to Memphis [near the end of season one] to search out out issues about the place he got here from, his father’s household, and so on., it’s going to be one thing very a lot akin to that. However with its personal little distinctive spin on it. I don’t wish to say an excessive amount of, however it must be cool.”

Nevertheless, it’s not but identified when season 5 will air, given present delays as a result of coronavirus pandemic. You may verify again in with RadioTimes.com for all the newest updates.

You may signal as much as Amazon Prime Video right here to meet up with This Is Us.

When you’re in search of extra to observe, try our TV information.