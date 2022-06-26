This is what Checo Pérez looked like at age 15: he shared a photo of the restaurant where he lived in Europe

Checo Pérez shared a photo of the restaurant where he lived when he arrived in Europe (Photo: Instagram/@SChecoPerez)

If something has characterized the career of Sergio Perez on the formula 1 it is his capacity for resilience, that which is impregnated in his helmet with his already iconic phrase in English of Never Give Upwhich refers to never giving up in personal and professional struggle.

Probably that philosophy it is the one that led him to get on the best car on the grid in the final part of his careerafter overcoming all kinds of criticism during his time at McLaren and especially after being fired from Racing Point at the end of 2020.

Despite the fact that he has shown to know how to recover from this type of setbacks, the sense of Never Give Up made sense from his early years in Europe, as he wrote in his latest Instagram post; where Czech Pérez shared the restaurant where he lived when he arrived in Europe at just 15 years old, looking to cement his place in top-notch motorsport.

Checo Pérez shared a photo of the restaurant where he lived when he arrived in Europe (Photo: Instagram/@SChecoPerez)

“This restaurant in Germany was my home when I was 15 years old! I left Mexico in search of a very distant dream. Never stop fighting for your dreams no matter how distant and crazy they are!”

Those were the words of Czech through their social networks, where he retransmitted the message of never giving upespecially if what they are looking for is the dream for which they have fought for a large part of the time.

The place where the restaurant is located is in Germany, specifically in the small town of Vilsbiburg south of the German country, very close to the city of Munich. Inside the establishment, which in addition to serving food also provided accommodation, Sergio Perez he spent his first few months establishing himself in formula-type motorsport.

The way a young Mexican driver landed in the small town in southern Germany was through an exhaustive search for a low-budget team that would accept him for a small fee from Mexico.

Checo Pérez became the first Mexican driver to win the Monaco GP (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

A young man Czech of 14 years he dedicated himself to scoring all the European Formula-type teams until he found 4 Speedmedia, of the German Formula BMW, a modest team without a factory but that charged him a “bargain” to get on his seat. Were EUR 150 mil those Sergio paid to compete in the 2005 season, according to the biography Never give upby Alejandro Rosas and Francisco Javier González.

The headquarters of the team was in the city of Vilsbiburg, which barely exceeded 100 thousand inhabitants and where Czech He had to arrive to start carving out his beginnings in European motorsport.

It was there that the owner of the team, a friendly person named Günther, offered him to stay in the restaurant he had just built, after learning that he was staying in a hotel for German truck drivers.

Checo Pérez became the first Mexican to stand on a podium in his country in Formula 1 (Photo: REUTERS/Francisco Guasco)

Part of this story was revealed by Sergio himself through a caricature created by Red Bull months ago, where he described how he left Mexico for Europe to try to grow as a professional pilot.

Although the beginnings of his first year in Germany were not easy and almost returned due to language and performance issuesthe results were given as the calendar progressed and he got a place in a better team for the following year.

Fate and its quality opened the doors for him in the formula 3moved to Berlin and began his ascent to the top flight of motorsports.

