This is what happens, sometimes, when you are in a bar in Portugal and ask the waiter for the bill

It seems that in Portugal, at least in this bar, they take that gesture literally that we usually do a lot with the wrist when asking for the bill from the waiter on duty. And it is that, judging by what has happened to the content creator Miguel López, who visited this establishment along with several companions, that is just what some hoteliers do there. As it is.

As a result of his tweet, which has not taken long to go viral, there have been several users who have recounted very similar experiences that confirm that these things happen in the neighboring country. We assume that it will not be the most common, but even so it is still surprising that in the middle of 2022 these situations can occur.

The tweet in question The Hematocritic I came to say what you can read below:

Portuguese restaurant:

Can you bring us the bill?

Account : pic.twitter.com/eGKcr1XFLo — The Hematocritic (@hematocritico) August 6, 2022

So now you know what was found. As you can see in the image, once they had eaten López and his 16 companionsthey asked for the account and, instead of receiving a ticket with the description of the expenses, they brought them a piece of paper with the amount to be paid.





In the published image it can be verified that what they were given was a piece of paper, which seems to have been torn from a notebook, with the following amount written in pen: 127,60 euros. So, no more. What has unleashed a thread of comments that mostly come to confirm that what has happened to the tweeter is not something unprecedented.

