This is what I ask of Dragon’s Dogma 2 to be better than the original

It finally happened. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the original game, Capcom announced that it is working on the development of Dragon’s Dogma II. These are our wishes for the new open world RPG.

We’ve been waiting for it for a long time at various E3s and now also at this non-E3 full of individual events. We knew that it was very possible that it would happen, because at the time Hideaki Itsuno, director of Dragon’s Dogma, warned that two projects were proposed to him: Devil May Cry 5 and Dragon’s Dogma II. It had to happen, but the question was when? And, after many rumors and threats, it was at the end of the event of the tenth anniversary of the original game when Capcom announced that yes, indeed, the game exists.

Dragon’s Dogma II is, therefore, a reality, but one that still seems very ephemeral to us, since it was announced with a mere logo on fire without any information about it or an approximate release date. We can imagine that Itsuno’s team has been working on it since Devil May Cry 5 ended, but keep in mind that the production of a Next generation open world RPG it has become the most challenging and difficult genre to produce today. These are therefore our wishes for the long-awaited Dragon’s Dogma II. A reason to talk about the strengths of the first video game, why many players were dazzled and also what elements can be improved for its sequel.

Follow the combat philosophy

For me, the great contribution that Dragon’s Dogma made in the field of action RPG and open world was its excellent fight and more for the time it came out. Remember that we were in 2012 and a year before Skyrim had come out, games that, in this section, are in my opinion night and day. Itsuno and his team took all the knowledge acquired in the field of hack and slash and applied it to a game of massive scale, worrying more about polishing the sensations at the controls, the animations and the player’s reactions, than the statistics and parameters of the RPG .

I think so a very reactive combat, typical of an action game, which was also surprisingly varied. Classes were created ranging from traditional sword and shield, bows and fast daggers, and also very slow but incredibly spectacular magic. Not only that, but with his Dark Arisen expansion he came to create a mixed class system that suited him even better. And Dragon’s Dogma II must continue to rely on this pillar so that other games take notice of it, because being an RPG shouldn’t be at odds with having excellent combat.

Improved Pawns

The idea of pawns is very interesting in the first Dragon’s Dogma. As Itsuno explained in the anniversary video, behind it was the will to make a completely offline game, but in which the player had the feeling of being accompanied by a group of players. In fact, they were intentionally not made too smart, and a whole learning system was created in which, as we fight, they learn how to face the creatures in more efficient ways.

They not only learn from our departure, but we can exchange them and send them to other worlds for them to keep improving. All of this could be further developed in Dragon’s Dogma II, and what I would ask is that, apart from their abundant comments during exploration and battle, they had a little more personality outside of combat; like the characters that usually accompany us in this type of game. That we could establish deeper relationships beyond just being comrades in combat.

A more consistent story

I think the story of Dragon’s Dogma is very peculiar. There are some moments when it really surprises and offers twists and turns. themes that are very interesting within epic fantasy. Also, depending on the relationships that we develop during the course of the adventure, some scenes in the final part of the game may vary.

But, on the other hand, there are parts that can become weak or where the story is practically absent. Dragon’s Dogma offers a mix of political plots and about destiny that I think can be taken much further in this second installment, while maintaining all the epic that characterizes it.

Keep Prioritizing Legendary Creatures

The world of Dragon’s Dogma is populated by all kinds of enemies, but Itsuno’s team did not settle for the classic goblins and other anthropomorphic enemies, but added a series of legendary creatures, sometimes of truly colossal proportions. As explained in the documentary video, the idea was not just to make a big enemy for no reason, to crush the feet, but to be able to take advantage of that size to get on it and fight in other ways.

I think there are many ideas that could be done in this second part with this mechanic. Not only expand the repertoire of legendary creatures, but create unique ways to take them down. In the same way that it was useful to attack the eye of the cyclops in the first game, each giant creature could be even more of a puzzle in itself, testing not only our skill, but our ingenuity.

Let us run, Capcom

If Dragon’s Dogma needed anything, and luckily we were able to fix it thanks to PC mods, it’s some quality of life improvements. In the world of Gransys, the distances are very long, but they are made longer by the fact that we do not have a mount that allows us to travel them. It wouldn’t have been such a problem if it weren’t for our energy depletes incredibly quickly when running (with a really eternal recovery animation).

Dragon’s Dogma II could benefit from certain quality of life improvements made by the more accessible navigation mechanics, perhaps through a series of mounts or increased access to fast travel. Anything not to have to see our hero stopping every hundred meters for having rushed him in a race!

side quests

Although the story of Dragon’s Dogma is followed with interest (according to what moments, as I mentioned) and makes us explore this vast world, its landscapes, caverns and dungeons well, the secondary missions are sometimes not up to par. They have very little narrative background in some cases and are the typical ones that send you to collect a certain number of objects or hunt certain creatures.

Sometimes, however, they give you good times when you access new and worked dungeons. I’m curious to see how Capcom explores all of this, since at its heart, Dragon’s Dogma is a Western-style RPG made by a Japanese studio. Yes, this mixture already exists in games like the Souls saga or Elden Ring, but Itsuno’s game has a halfway approach between the challenge of a Souls and the experience of The Elder Scrolls in a living world, and I think the secondary missions and activities will be key to transfer that feeling of aventura that the game looks for.