This is what I ask of the Star Wars KOTOR remake after playing the original in 2021

The announcement of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was a surprise to everyone and fantastic news for Star Wars fans. The opportunity to update one of the great video games of the franchise is exciting for veterans, but also for players who could not enjoy it at the time. I was on that ship, but I have encouraged myself to play the original and this is what I ask of the remake.

It is never late if happiness is good. I am new to the Star Wars saga and I was introduced to creating George Lucas a few months ago. With the movies seen and with the occasional video game behind me, such as Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order or Star Wars: Squadrons (in addition to Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds, a strategy game that I played as a child despite not knowing much about it). franchise), the existence of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake creates a lot of excitement in me.

I hadn’t been able to play the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, but had always heard it was a must-have. My partner Alberto Pastor from 3DGames, unconditional fan of the saga, spoke a lot about him and his benefits. Also, a classic RPG from the good days of BioWare (from there it went on, of course) it caught my attention.

After the PlayStation event where the KOTOR remake was announced I did not hesitate and ventured to play the original on PC, buying it on Steam. I have not been able to finish it yet, but after many hours immersed in this wonderful world, I am already quite clear what do I ask the remake so that it improves to this work that, as it cannot be of another form, already notice the passage of time.

KOTOR is to be inside the galaxy





I imagine it will happen to you too, if you are Star Wars fans, but it is listening to the bars of the soundtrack in a game and a special feeling runs through my body. I guess it’s the thrill of knowing that you enter inside from galaxy, of that universe that amazes you and that captures so much. But, as it is, it’s not always easy for a game to do that.

El caso es que Knights of the Old Republic does it, and he does it very well. This is one of the great virtues of a video game that was launched in 2003 and that even today manages to get you fully into the world of Star Wars. And how difficult is that! A lot, and applaud BioWare from here, 18 years later, for creating an impressive atmosphere.

My first request is this: KOTOR Remake has to respect the original refering to setting and get us to feel again that we are in the Star Wars universe. We all want much more elaborate and detailed cities, more interaction with the world and gigantic settings, but let’s not lose perspective of what the original did.

It is a simple game in all those aspects if we look at it with the eyes of 2021, but it does not matter. Keep getting you. It does this because the feeling of Star Wars is well represented, the NPCs are interesting, the conflicts we face have relevance, and because the tyranny and cruelty of the universe are present in every step we take. KOTOR Remake has to do this really well and I think it is non-negotiable.

Combat, a complex issue





To make this article I have thought a lot about combat. The KOTOR I do not like it. Sorry, I know that many of you will be throwing your hands to your head, but it is what I feel playing it today. Starting from that base, finding a combat that satisfies me, but at the same time respects the original, is difficult.

I am convinced that the battles must also have been a headache for Aspyr, the studio in charge of the game. It is clear to me that this absolutely passive system is obsolete and is very far from what is sought today, but of course I believe that neither can we ask not much less a action game a la Jedi Fallen Order.

Another idea that crossed my mind is a Final Fantasy VII Remake-style game. An Action-RPG, but that keeps some contact with the turns and still has controlled combat spaces. But, the truth, I think it is not the solution either more suitable. So I thought of BioWare itself and maybe the solution is in something closer to Dragon Age: Inquisition.





From my perspective, the combat of the last Dragon Age is the temporal evolution in the time of the original KOTOR system, saving all the distances that exist. I think that may be a good path, but I am very curious to see how they solve it. Star Wars is action, lasers everywhere, shooting, ships and massive battles.

The worst of all is that I feel that Aspyr is going to receive criticism whatever I do and it will be difficult to please everyone. I think we have to have an open mind to know that what we have in our head may not be fulfilled and we should not criticize the study for the decision it makes. My request, in short, is that the combat be updated and more fun and more active from the player’s point of view.

Conversations a la Fallout or Mass Effect





Something that helps the immersion is the interaction with the crowd of characters that we meet in our adventure, each one with their ideals and concerns. The game always has a unique subject that will make us smile, practically anywhere and in any activity. Another of my requests is to take the relationship with other beings.

Still, things have changed a lot and there are an awful lot of possibilities to expand contact with the rest of the NPCs that we meet in the galaxy. I think about the depth of games like Fallout: New Vegas, but Aspyr also has an example to follow with the Mass Effect saga, another of BioWare’s most beloved franchises, which will return in the future with a new installment.

The depth of conversations It can be another point to develop more in the remake and, without a doubt, they can provide us with new stories and more ways to evolve our character with even more decisive decisions constantly (the original already plays with the sides of the force, eye, something that we will see again).

Graphic update





Needless to say, I wait for a game Very powerful to level graphic. The video game is one of those remakes that have to take it seriously: This is not just any title that you want to bring to the present out of nostalgia. Star Wars KOTOR was a before and after in the RPG genre and its legacy still lives on. It cannot be treated lightly.

The graphics standards currently have nothing to do with 2003 and we all hope to see a title really worked. The question is not at all simple, because the game is great and emulating that today is going to be a titanic effort for its creators. But what do you want me to tell you, looking at the technical level of games like Jedi Fallen Order, that is the minimum what I hope.

So far we have not seen anything, but I think we cannot ask for less. The distance between movies and video games is already very low, and venturing into one of these games must be like one of the feature films. Therefore, I also ask you be cinematic when it has to be: I want epic scenes, give me goosebumps and make me exclaim a loud “wow” when they finish.

More content and history





Finally, I want more of the story. I assume that updating the game to the current times, if the original is respected, will shorten the duration of the title. Not that it’s troublesome, because the original KOTOR It is long and it has a variety of activities, many missions and it also stretched over time because at certain times it became a really complicated game.

But, I said, I think it is a good time to expand the content with more stories, both main and secondary. I do not rule out that some additional zone or new characters, and that’s okay. I think that the original story, regardless of whether it is more or less liked, should be respected with certain adjustments, but there is room to expand the experience in that field.