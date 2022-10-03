This is what I do on my PC so that Windows 10 and 11 work like the first day

No matter how many years go by, degradation exists even in most modern operating systems. Traditionally, from the world of Apple users, it has been defended that, with good maintenance, everything will continue to work like the first day, but those of us who have a Mac know that this is not the case. Apple is not saved from the aging of macOS, and neither is Microsoft.

Today we are going to tell you everything that the editors of Genbeta and Webedia do to try to make Windows 10 and Windows 11 go like the first day as much as possible. As we will see, some of us opt for drastic measures, reminiscent of practices from a decade and a half ago or more, but which continue to be as or more effective.

The way of small adjustments





This is what Javier Pastor, Xataka editor, does on Windows

If you didn’t do this when you first installed it, a good way to optimize how Windows works is to keep things you don’t use from running in the background. In my case, I’m not very fond of third-party antiviruses —although they can help, without a doubt— and I usually uninstall them because Windows Defender seems like a very good option on its own. Another thing that can help is to disable the automatic start of services that we don’t really use. In the Windows task manager we can go to Details and then to the ‘Start’ tab, where we will see which applications start as soon as the PC starts up. There it is good to review which services we use and which we do not to disable the automatic start of those that we do not. For example, I don’t use OneDrive, so I always disable it.

Antonio Vallejo, editor of Genbeta, proposes something similar to Javier:

Although computers are becoming more capable, we always have certain methods at our disposal to correctly maintain our equipment and extend its useful life as much as possible. Downloading and installing applications and programs can sometimes get out of hand, and many of them run at startup without warning. To avoid this in Windows it is very easy, since we only have to use the Task Manager. By pressing CTRL + ALT + DELETE we will easily open this menu that has gotten us out of so many troubles, and in the ‘Start’ tab we can check any process that is executed when the operating system starts. The less we have the better, since the system will cost less to start. It is only enough to select the one that we do not want to run at startup and mark the ‘Disable’ option at the bottom. From time to time it is advisable to take a look at this menu.

Antonio also recommends us not to lose sight of the installed programs:

It is inevitable that our system suffers over time, although we can always make sustainable use of the system if we carry out proper maintenance and spend a few moments cleaning those programs and applications that are no longer useful on our computer. Sometimes it can happen to us that when installing an application, an unwanted extension or program is also installed (without having to be malware), and in this sense, the Control Panel is always our ally. Opening the Control Panel from the Windows search box, or through the start menu, we can select the ‘Uninstall a program’ option within ‘Programs’ and we will find a list of all the programs installed on our computer. Simply select the one that we no longer want to have on our computer and click on ‘Uninstall’. Filtering by date can also come in handy, as it lets you know if something has been installed recently that you don’t recognize.

José Alberto Lizana, editor at Genbeta, also opts for this route:

In my particular case, I am always interested in having the maximum possible speed and investing the resources that I have on my Windows 11 PC in the most important processes. That is why I am always very careful with the processes that run at Windows startup, deactivating all those that are not really important. Unfortunately, it is quite common that when you install a new application its automatic start is also activated and in the end it causes Windows to take longer to run and you have programs active without knowing it. That is why it is vital to always take a look at this part of the system. Another point to keep in mind to get the most out of Windows 11 is have the best possible order in the entire operating system. It is a reality that if any person gets into your desktop or especially in the download folder you will see a great chaos. Although this may be silly, it is a burden to the operating system and it is better to remove everything you are not using. I apply something similar with programs, where I always take care of having just the right ones installed, always prioritizing the most basic ones.

the drastic way





For different reasons, Yúbal and Marcos Merino opt for practices that personally, They remind me of those from the days of Windows 98 and Windows XP, Yes, we are talking about what we popularly know as formatting, although now it is not technically required, there are official ways to reset Windows 10 without losing files or settings. You can also restore Windows 11 to get the same on the new system.

Marcos Merino, editor of Genbeta, tells us like this why resort to this fast lanebut not so comfortable:

My solution simply goes through formatting and reinstalling every so often. It seems like a cliché, like “if it doesn’t work well, restart”, but since I’m a Windows user I’ve been able to verify that the best solution is to ‘start from scratch’ every 6-12 months, and of course Windows 10 and 11 don’t have been an exception to that trend. Quite simply, system stability and/or performance degrades as new programs and system updates are overlaid. Of course, I try to stretch as much as possible the number of months between formatting and formatting, uninstalling (with programs like Bulk Crap Uninstaller) software that I no longer need, controlling which ‘startup applications’ remain enabled in Windows Settings, etc. But that only allows us to briefly postpone the moment of the ‘clean slate’.





This is what Yúbal Fernández, editor of Xataka, does.