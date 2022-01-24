this is what I have done to continue without paying for Google One

On June 1, 2021, the day arrived: Google Photos storage was no longer free and unlimited when choosing reduced quality. Any photos and videos saved to Google Photos since then are deducted from storage, and sooner or later the 15 GB that Google gives free will end up filling up.

For me, that moment began to arrive a few weeks ago, when Google applications began to warn me that my storage space was almost full, with a warning icon on my account photo and warnings in almost all Google apps. The solution has not been to pay, at least for now, but to do a thorough cleaning.

To the rescue of lost space

In my case, my Google account has a free space of 19 GB, having collected the valuable extra 2 GB for doing the security review for two years, back when Google was still giving away things for life. Of them, more than 17 GB had been filled, that is, 90% of the space was occupied.

The good news is that much of this space was recoverable, and the only reason why it was still busy was because of laziness in not doing a proper cleaning or as a remnant of the past times, when the storage was not being lost “as fast” as it is now, photo by photo. This is what I did to recover about 10 GB.

First, do away with large photos and videos

The only change that there has been in Google storage is in Google Photos. In the past, photos and videos at reduced quality did not take up space, but since June last year, all photo and video is discounted. Therefore, hopefully the best way to mitigate the fact that the space is filling up is to clean Google Photos.

Photos that were in Google Photos before June 1, 2021 don’t take up space, but all photos after that do. Doing a thorough manual cleanup of Google Photos would be a huge job. A more efficient way to free up space fast is find large photos and videos and, if they are expendable, delete them from Google Photos.

You can do this from the Google Photos app itself. Tap on your profile picture > Photos settings > Backup and sync and press Manage storage. At the top is Large photos and videos, which you can review and delete later. In my case, I had some long videos that didn’t need to be deleted, so I was able to recover a few hundred megs. It wasn’t much, but everything helps.

Blurred photos and screenshots? No thanks

From the same previous section, you can find other elements that could deserve to be deleted. This is the case of screenshots, images of other applications and blurred photos.

In my case, I stopped including the screenshots and photos of apps in the copy of Google Photos, so that the saving of these sections was almost nil. One important thing is to always check what is deleted, because screenshots are not necessarily screenshots, but images that Google Photos thinks are screenshots (and which are not always).

Convert everything to “savings” quality

I’ve always had my Google Photos backup set to reduced quality, or as it’s called now, storage savings. However, sometimes Google seems to get into a mess with the matter, and it never hurts to check that the setting stays that way. For example, I discovered that I had my new cell phone making the copy to original quality, therefore occupying much more storage space than is strictly necessary.

The good news is that this has an easy solution, although you will need to use the Google Photos website, as this is not possible from the app. You will need to open this link and press reclaim space. What it will do is compress the photos and videos to original quality so that they take up less space. This saved me a few extra valuable GB of space.

No more using Drive as storage

Gone are the days when you didn’t have to worry about how much your photos or videos took up on Google shared storage, and free space was more or less stable. Yes, it was still downgraded daily by Gmail emails, but emails usually don’t take up too much.

When I had a lot of space available, I kept many folders in Drive as a backup and to always have at hand. Now it’s time to store them locally and leave Drive for the basics.

A few years ago, with so much free Google storage space, I made the decision to include multiple folders and large documents in Google Drive, to always have them at hand on any PC and at any time. Nowadays it’s time to tighten your belt, and reduce the amount of things that I store in Google Drive “just in case”.

I’ve switched to saving most of these files locally on my PC, thus freeing up an insane amount of space. In this case I did an exhaustive review, but if you don’t have that much time you can find the files that take up the most of your Google Drive from this link.

Deep cleaning of Gmail

It is much easier to find the most used emails with a client like Thunderbird

If you are one of those people who keep the inbox to zero, then you can probably skip this step, but if not, it is recommended that you clean Gmail to free up space. As we mentioned before, most emails barely take up space, but you may have a good collection of large mail hidden in your Gmail.

The problem is that neither the app nor the Gmail website make it very easy for you to clean the mail. From this website, Google shows you emails with large attachments, but it’s a bit confusing. It is easier configurar Gmail and Thunderbird or similar email clients, on a PC, to be able to sort emails by size and select and delete them much more quickly and comfortably. It takes time, yes, but it’s worth it.

It’s time to take out the trash

After so much cleaning, many deleted files end up in the different bins of Gmail, Drive and Photos. It is a good resource in case you have accidentally deleted something, but if you are sure that everything you deleted deserves to be deleted, then you can empty the bins instead of waiting 30 or 60 days in turn for each file to be automatically deleted.

You can do it manually in each application, but you have them all at hand with the quick access on the Google storage management page, in the section discarded items. Once again, make sure that what you delete deserves to be deleted, because you will have no way of recovering it otherwise.

A lot of work and 10 GB freed

After completing all the above tasks, I went from having 17 GB occupied to 7 GB, thus having released 10 GB. Yeah, I have to admit it wasn’t for nothing: I wasted a couple of hours on the whole thing.

The less than 12GB of available storage that I currently have won’t last me forever (according to Google, it will last me about a year), and even if I clean again, there will inevitably come a time when nothing can be done. It will probably be my turn to checkout, but the later that time comes… the less I will have paid and the more time I will have to think about whether to use an alternative.