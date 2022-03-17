This is what it will cost to share a Netflix account in Spain if the controversial changes come from other countries

Paying more for Netflix seems to be becoming a habit, and every time this happens, a barrage of criticism and controversy storm social networks. The latest that comes to us from the company is its new way for us to stop sharing accounts with people outside our home, something that At the moment it will be tested in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

As we are one of those for whom prevention is better than cure, we are already doing calculations in our heads, and here we explain What would the prices be like if this measure were to be implemented in Spain?. And it is that according to Netflix itself, they already have ideas to expand their novelty to other countries.

Pay more if account is shared outside the home

At the moment, and after the rise a few months ago, the standard Netflix plan is priced at 12.99 euros, while the subscription to the Premium plan costs us 17.99 euros. However, there are many people who share an account so that the subscription is cheaper. In this way, as in the Premium plan content can be played simultaneously on up to four devices, each user would pay only about 4.50 euros per month.

There may be little time left for this bargain, and Netflix has already found a way to put doors on the field. And it is that his intention is to make each person outside the household pay extra to join our plan. In this way, if we look at the price that each person in Costa Rica would pay of 2.99 dollars extra, we can easily make the conversion for our country, since Netflix generally applies parity between dollars and euros. Below these lines we leave you with a comparative table.

Price table taking into account users outside the home

Price for one person Price for two people Price for three people Price for four people Standard Plan €12.99 per month Current price per person: 6.50 euros per month +1 outside the home: 7.99 euros per month Current price per person: 4.33 euros per month +1 outside the home: 5.33 euros per month +2 outside the home: 6.33 euros per month Plan Premium €17.99 per month Current price per person: 9 euros per month +1 outside the home: 10.49 euros per month Current price per person: 6 euros per month +1 outside the home: 7 euros per month +2 outside the home: 7.99 euros per month Current price per person: 4.50 euros per month +1 outside the home: 5.25 euros per month +2 outside the home: 6 euros per month

In the table we have specified the Netflix prices if one or two people outside the household are added to an account. This rule would have to be carried out in the event that the measure ends up reaching Spain, and that people deign to pay the price for people who are not in the home. The measure that Netflix currently has to recognize the latter is by sending a verification code to the email of the main user of the account.

The idyllic case for Netflix would be to pay 8 euros per month in the Premium Plan, which is the one that we expose in the table for three people plus two others outside the household, since it is shared jointly among the people of the household, adding the extra price of the people outside it. However, the company leaves out many other assumptions, such as a second home, etc.

As you can see in the table, we have eliminated the price for four people from the Standard plan. This is due to the maximum number of simultaneous devices in this plan is two, then it would not make much sense to subscribe to this plan if the limit on the number of users is exceeded. The same happens for the assumption of three people in the Standard plan, although this may be something more common.

Prices could go up again soon

The prices that appear in the table are based on those currently in Spain. And it is that as you will remember, Netflix recently increased prices in the United States, going on to cost $15.49 for the Standard plan and $19.99 for the Premium plan. This makes us suppose that in the coming months the price could also increase here..

This measure is one more attempt by Netflix for each user to pay for their own account. From the company they affirm that those who have a user outside the home in which the account is being shared, will have personal credentials and different from those of the main account. In addition, Netflix will establish a system to transfer profiles to another account, saving history information, personalized lists and recommendations.

