This is what the city of Madrid looks like on a 1:1 scale in Cities: Skylines, with a street-by-street recreation

Yet another place to celebrate in La Cibeles, although without the usual levels of contamination.

We could say that Cities: Skylines is not current, because the city management game of Colossar Order It was released seven years ago on PC and almost five years ago on consoles. However, it has been part of various promotions in recent weeks, which means that more players are discovering it recently.

But not only do they discover the game, but as a result of it they are also surprised by the creations that the community has made throughout all this time. One of them is this that we bring you today: a recreation of the city of Madrid at 1:1 scalewith the inner ring of the M-30 of the capital of Spain.

Some time ago its author uploaded the video that you can see at the top, where we see in fast motion how the city has been built following the original plans. The content is available for free in the Steam Workshop for anyone who wants to explore it to their heart’s content.

He has recreated the inner ring of the M-30Of course, we warn you that you will need a good PC to move smoothly around the map, because it has been recreated street to street trying to be as faithful as possible to reality within the limitations of the game itself. We see the Retiro Park, the historic center or the main squares of the capital, to name a few recognizable elements.

It is not the first time that Cities: Skylines has surprised us, and in fact it has gone far beyond mammoth creations. For example, it has helped solve urban problems in real cities, something that will be even easier to explore with Cities VR, the virtual reality version which has been developed by Fast Travel Games.

More about: Cities Skylines, Madrid, Colossal Order and Steam Workshop.