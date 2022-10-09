The consequences of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

A strong explosion on the Kerch bridgewhich links the occupied Crimean peninsula with Russia, set off the alarms in Moscow and Simferopol this Saturday, where it is suspected that Ukraine is behind the partial destruction of this infrastructure, a symbol of Russian annexation in 2014.

“Today at 03:07 GMT on the automobile part of the Crimean bridge (…) a truck explodedwhich caused the fire of seven fuel tanks on a train moving in the direction of the Crimean peninsula, ”said the National Anti-Terrorism Agency and the Russian Investigative Committee, which has opened a criminal case.

According to the governor of occupied Crimea, Sergei Aksionovoccurred the collapse of two sections of the automobile part of the bridge over the Kerch Strait, in which also 1.3 kilometers of railway tracks would have been damageddepending on the medium The base.

The moment of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

millionaire damages

The Investigative Committee reported at least three dead and that the identity of the owner of the truck that exploded has been established. Investigative actions have been “launched” at his place of residence in Krasnodar.

Forensic specialists from the Investigative Committee and the Ministers of Emergency and Transport traveled to Crimea to inspect the damage to the bridge, which it was built by a company of a friend of Putin, Arkadi Rotenbergand it cost a few $3.5 billion.

Traffic has been suspended, although ferries have been launched and the rail section should be restored today. The Union of Insurers estimates the damage at between 200 and 500 million rubles ($3.2 million and $8.1 million), according to the agency. RIA Novosti.

This is what the Crimean bridge looked like after the explosion

The Russian President, Vladimir Putinwhich ordered the construction of the bridge over the Kerch Strait, considered the longest in Europe with its 19 kilometers, decreed the creation of a government commission made up of several ministries to “find out the causes of the incident and eliminate the consequences as soon as possible” .

In May 2018, Putin inaugurated the automobile section and at the end of 2019 the railway section was also opened.

Fire in Kerch Strait

Ukraine’s reaction

“Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled”, he tweeted Mykhailo Podolyakadviser to the Ukrainian president.

The Ministry of Defense hit the nail on the head by stating that the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the “Moskva”, sank in April and now the bridge is destroyed.

“Two notorious symbols of Russian power in Ukrainian Crimea have fallen. What’s next, Russians?” he asked sarcastically in a tweet.

Ukrposhta, the national postal service, will launch a new stamp with the Crimean bridge in flames, just as it did with the “Moskva”.

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly threatened in the last seven months of war to destroy the bridge.

Some voices like the presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestóvych They suggested that with missiles it would be more difficult, since the infrastructure is stronger than others that have been targeted by kyiv, such as the Antonivka bridge in Kherson, and it is also well protected by anti-aircraft systems.

It would only be possible as soon as kyiv has the adequate “technical possibility”he stressed.

Crimea became an enemy target for the first time in August following a sabotage operation against a Russian Army arsenal and suspicious explosions at a Russian airfield.

Only in September did the Ukrainian military high command admit to attacking military targets on the peninsula.

“There were a number of successful missile attacks on military bases in Crimea, especially at the Saki airfield.”, said the head of the Ukrainian military command, Valry Zaluzhny.

Image of the bridge after the explosion (Reuters)

A red line with safe answer

The Kremlin has always claimed that an attack on Crimea is a red line that would not go unanswered.

In Moscow, several legislators have already called for a forceful response from Russia.

The leader of the Just Russia for Truth party, Sergei Mironovconsidered that the time has come to “crush the infrastructure of the neo-Nazi regime in kyiv”, such as “all power plants and all bridges and railways”.

And the leader of the Liberal Democrat Party and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Leonid SlutskiHe said that if “the Ukrainian trail” in the explosion is confirmed, the consequences will be “inevitable” and “harsh”.

(With information from EFE)

