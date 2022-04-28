This is what the founders of Twitter think of the purchase of Elon Musk

44,000 million dollars. That has been the figure for which Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, thus ending the entire string of rumors that we have been pending about the process. The situation seems to have escalated quickly, almost as if it were a plan, especially since the departure of Jack Dorsey, its founder. Nevertheless, Dorsey seems to fully trust Elon Musk.

Via a twitter thread in which Jack Dorsey shared his thoughts about what happened, we have been able to verify the great trust Dorsey has in Elon Musksharing vision and assuring that “this was the right path to follow”.

Dorsey fully trusts Elon Musk’s vision

After getting his foot in the company by buying almost 10% in shares, Musk decided to jump right in and end up acquiring the platform, with an agreement in which shareholders will receive $54.20 for each share they had in the company. This fact has generated a lot of controversy on Twitter, with people supporting the movement and those who think Twitter’s days are numbered. Jack Dorsey, for his part, largely shares Musk’s vision of the platform.

In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

“In principle, I don’t think anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a protocol-level public good, not a company. However, to solve the problem of being a company, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust your mission to spread the light of consciousness.”

Dorsey confident in Musk’s goal with Twitter: “create a platform that is highly trusted and broadly inclusive“. According to the founder, this is also the goal of Parag Agrawalcurrent CEO of Twitter, and according to him, is the main reason why he chose him after his departure.

On the other hand, Biz Stone, co-founder of the company, shared a funny image through his Twitter account. The truth is that it makes you think.

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/GfMNLTdw8o — Biz Stone (@biz) April 25, 2022

Over the weekend, Elon Musk has used his favorite social network to tweet some of his other plans with the platform. Among other things, he has reported that “if our Twitter bid succeeds, we will beat the spam bots or die trying!” Also that they will authenticate the accounts of all “real humans”.

Now we just have to see how the situation and the future of the platform evolves. Of course, that Musk is now the owner of the company, has generated a great debate on Twitter. For better or worse, this also means that we will feel Musk’s presence on the platform even more.