This is what the new Puebla commemorative jersey looks like with which he will play the Clausura 2022

Puebla commemorates half a century of one of the most important achievements in its history (Photo: Instagram / @ clubpuebla)

The preparations of the Mexican clubs for the following campaign have already begun. The team of Puebla, for his part, turned to history to face what is coming in the month of January, the start of the Closing 2022.

Uniforms are an extremely important trait in the construction of a team’s identity; For this new contest, the poblanos launched the third official jersey that they will use in the new tournament. This new uniform is inspired by the first promotion they obtained in the decade of the seventies, more specifically in the year 1970.

The shirt is a commemorative edition and maintains the elemental features of the Club Puebla. Blue is a slightly lighter tone and close to turquoise compared to what is traditionally used; on the other hand, the strip remains in the color that has always accompanied them, white.

On November 12, 1970 Puebla ascended to the highest Mexican circuit (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubPueblaMX)

The sponsorships that can be seen on the shirt, left their characteristic colors for be incorporated in a more subtle way to the hues of this commemorative t-shirt.

The shield of the set of The Angelopolis It was also modified, in this new uniform, the one that they have traditionally used was changed for the one that the club used when they were promoted: in it it is possible to observe angels and a church, highly distinctive elements of the state.

On the back of the shirt you can see a printed stamp, which is also commemorating the feat they achieved 51 years ago. You can see the legend: “POBLANA HISTORY”.

This is what the commemorative edition of the Puebla jersey looks like (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubPueblaMX)

In the presentation that was made through social networks – the team that achieved the promotion on November 12, 1970 was also paid tribute, with a list of those “heroes”, as well as an illustrative photograph with the original uniform of those years.

Ignacio Sánchez, Gervasio Quiroz, Carlos Sánchez, Alejandro López, Jorge Negrete, Armando Vargas, Fernando Zamora, Rafael Padilla, Agustín Pérez, Luis E. Fernández, Alfonso Sabater, Jorge Valencia, Emigdio Lavalle, Jesús Salas, Paul Guzmán, José L. Arreola, Gaspar Domínguez, Alfonso Báez, Samuel Quiroz, Gilberto Rivera, and the technical director and Francisco González Gatica, all of them players of the team of the seventies.

This is the photograph and the shield that the team used in 1970 (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubPueblaMX)

The way Puebla managed to move up in the ranks in 1970 was thanks to a home run. After having been for six years in the second division, the Camoteros they obtained their ticket to the maximum circuit thanks to the fact that the first division, from 16 they would go to 18.

One of those new places would be for the team that was champion of the second division and the other resulting from the winner of the home run between Union of Tanners, National Sports Club the parrots and Naucalpan the Mastiffs. Puebla had to play this promotion since it failed to win; he tied at two goals with Curtidores, and beat his other two rivals by the minimum.

However, with the passing of the decades the team lost the category again: in 2000 they had to have fallen to the second division, however, a franchise sales avoided it, León was sold by Valente Aguirre to Francisco Bernat, then owner of the fringe. Later, in 2005 they had a bad year that left them with the quotient by the floors so they would have to go to the promotion league, and on that occasion nothing could prevent it.

The goalkeeper uniform is yellow (Photo: Hilda Ríos / EFE)

Currently the jersey is available in the official online store of the club, both for men and women, the first has a cost of 1,399 pesos, and the second 1,299 pesos. The available sizes range from extra small to double extra large, in the case of the female version from small to double extra large.

