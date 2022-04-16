This is what the skeletons of Skyrim look like after the facial reconstruction of a group of scientists

The Ancestral Whispers organization is able to represent the appearance of prehistoric humans.

There are few games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The successful RPG from Bethesda turned ten years old a few months ago, anniversary that he celebrated with the launch of a new edition with extra content, and in this time he has not stopped generating interesting content thanks to his enormous and dedicated fan community.

Although this time it was a scientific organization who has left us this curiosity. Ancestral Whispers is a project that seeks to improve the reconstruction of soft tissues to represent the appearance of muscles and skin based on their bone structure. However, as Gamesradar has shared, it has been a skeleton of the RPG that has gone through its simulation.

Ancestral Whispers uses the work of archaeologist and anthropologist Mikhail Gerasimov to reconstruct faces of prehistoric humans. One of the members posted a reconstruction on Twitter of an old “Atmoran de Saarthaldated to the end of the Merethic Era”, and if you’ve played Skyrim, you’ve no doubt already recognized the joke, which refers to the continent north of Tamriel.

As a result, we can see a man of strong features and generous chinwho in a PC Gamer publication have not hesitated to compare with the rock star Iggy Pop. If you fancy a good dose of nostalgia, at 3DJuegos we tell you how the Bethesda video game has changed our way of perceiving and understanding open worlds while at the same time influencing developers from all over the world.

More about: Skyrim, Science and video games, Bethesda and The Elder Scrolls.