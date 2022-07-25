This is what the sun looks like from the different planets of the solar system

Our vision of the sun, the star on which the Earth rotates, is conditioned by the exceptional characteristics of our planet. Warm, friendly, close enough to offer us shelter and comfort, far enough away not to perish to a crisp. It’s a familiar sight, but what about the rest of the planets that make up our neighborhood? What does the sun look like from, say, Venus and its thick atmosphere that creates such hellish conditions? What faint trace of the yellow star does Pluto, the most distant planet in our system, inhospitable and icy, get?

You can answer this question Ron Miller, an illustrator who has spent much of his life drawing allegories about the near space that surrounds us. Some of them are a series of paintings that show, as far as possible, what our position with the sun would be if we stepped on the surface of Saturn or the moons of Jupiter. All of his works can be visited on his website, which is very rich and full of all kinds of illustrations.

As logic dictates, the light from the sun’s star becomes dimmer as we move further away. However, it continues to stand out in the firmament of the satellites of Uranus or Neptune despite its progressive distance. Naturally, Mercury is the planet where the sun’s rays hit the most noticeably, transforming into Venus in a vague illusion at the mercy of the opacity of its skies and reaching Earth at the appropriate distance. On Mars, it looks relatively similar to ours. From there, the distances, as we saw in this video, get bigger, and it turns into a fleeting flash.

Here all the images:

1) Mercury, two palms from the sun





2) Venus, covered with dense clouds





3) The Earth, in full eclipse





4) Mars, where it still shines brightly





5) Jupiter, but seen from Europe, of course





6) Saturn, in a picture of reverie





7) Uranus, gaseous planet, from Ariel, its satellite





8) Neptune and its rings, from Triton





9) And in the end, Pluto, in the total distance