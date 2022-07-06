this is what you have to do to see them

The catalog of Netflix It has suffered several important losses lately, but that does not mean that there are countless titles there -and some very good ones, such as its best films of 2022 or the best series that it has released throughout this year-. That yes, the platform promotes some very strongly and others relegates them to the background that you better know for sure that it is available or you will hardly find them -although there is a way to make it easier-.

Of course, what no one expected for sure is that deliberately hide some of his best films and series in Spain. You may have heard of ‘RRR’ lately, an Indian action movie that is causing a stir. The problem is that they may have told you that it is available on Netflix, you have gone to see it and you have found the following:





Come on, it’s not available, how is that possible if there are those who have already seen it on Netflix? Well because actually if you can see it, but you have to make a major change to your account. To access it you have to click on the upper right and click on account. That action will take you to another screen. Going down a bit, you will find the option of Profile and Parental Control. In the event that you share the account with more people, something that promises to be more and more difficult, click on yours and once there click on Change in the language option.





On the next screen you will see several options. The one that we have verified in Espinof that works is to change the language to English and save. Now you can search for ‘RRR’ again… and surprise, you can see it now -below you have the proof-. Of course, it is not dubbed into Spanish, but it does include subtitles in Spanish.





If you just want to see this movie, you can always go back once you’ve done it, but beware, the ‘RRR’ thing is not an isolated case. Netflix has been using this practice in Spain for a long time and there are more movies and series that can only be accessed in this way.

It is not an isolated case

There it is already a matter of looking individually, especially in non-original Netflix productions from other countries. For example, from india is also available ‘Anek’an intense action thriller released in its home country this year, or ‘Sooryavanshi’, which explores the story of an Indian anti-terrorist squad. Of course, the first only includes English subtitles, but the second also has them in Spanish.





This has also been applied on several occasions to Korean productions, and it is also clear that it does not only affect novelties, since it also happens with ‘Welcome to Waikiki’, an applauded series broadcast between 2018 and 2019 that is only available with this trick. In case the data is good for you, with subtitles in Spanish but no dubbing.

From Espinof we contacted Netflix to find out what this practice was due to, taking an interest in the specific case of ‘RRR’ and commenting on this trick to be able to see it. The only thing they could tell us was that this Indian movie “will be available to subscribers in Spain in the coming weeks“. Now you can wait for that to happen or take advantage of this resource to expand Netflix content in a completely legal way.

