This is why watching Netflix in Chrome or Firefox is a mistake: improve viewing quality by using another browser

Watching Netflix on a PC screen—and, in many cases, through laptop speakers—is not the ideal option: It would be better to do it, without a doubt, on a 4K OLED smart TV with a good sound system. But since that is simply not a feasible option for many users, we must seek to optimize what is optimizeable for free. Namely: the browser.

But no matter how good our screen or speakers are, The problem with watching Netflix series on the PC browser is that both Chrome and Firefoxas well as most browsers derived from them, make use of the same DRM technology (system that prevents someone from capturing the video and broadcasting it), a technology known as Widewine.





But, in the eyes of Netflix, Widewine leaves a lot to be desired as a DRM systemso the platform restricts all your content viewed in a browser to 720pregardless of whether we have spent a million on the screen or on the fiber optic connection.

But, if most browsers on the market do not allow you to squeeze more than the aforementioned 720p, Which ones can we turn to instead?

Safari and MS Edge come to our rescue

First, macOS users have the option to use their operating system’s default browser, Safari, since its DRM system is based on hardware and not on software like WidevineIt is more efficient than this. If your version of macOS is Big Sur or higher, you will be able to achieve 4K quality.

But what can users of other operating systems do? Well, it turns out that there is a browser that, despite being based on Chrome, has DRM technology similar to that of Safari…

…we talk about Microsoft Edgedefault browser of Windows 11, also available for previous versions of Windows, for macOS (in both it can offer 4K quality if the hardware accompanies) and for linux (where it ‘only’ reaches 1080p).

if you try obtain technical information about the content you are viewing at that moment (by pressing Ctrl+Alt+Shift+D) you will be able to check at what resolution it is being carried out, and compare between different browsers:





The Netflix app for Windows, the only option for audio gourmands

Of course, if you are a Windows user you always have the option to switch between browsers and directly use the Netflix app available in the Microsoft Storewhich will give you 4K quality (again, if your hardware is up to the task).

Also, if you’re a fan of 5.1 audio, this app is your only alternative if you want to enjoy it on a PC. And it is, unfortunately, 5.1 surround sound is not supported in Microsoft Silverlight or HTML5the technologies used for these cases by browsers.

