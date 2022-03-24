This Lenovo gaming laptop is one of the cheapest on the market with RTX 3000, and is now on sale for just over 700 euros

Whoever still wants to get hold of a next-generation graphics card today will have to continue dealing with the exorbitant price premiums that the RTX 3000 and the latest AMD have when we move into the desktop PC field. However, when we talk about gaming laptops sometimes we find models as interesting as this one from Lenovowhich in its entirety costs about the same (or even less) than some desktop GPUs.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6 – Laptop 15.6″ FHD (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-4GB, No Operating System) Black – QWERTY Portuguese Keyboard

And it is that we are facing what is probably the cheapest gaming laptop on the market to have a next-generation graphics card from NVIDIA. In addition, it is now on sale for 749.99 euros on Amazon, thus reaching its historical minimum price again and being a perfect purchase for not too demanding players who want to release a gaming laptop well below the barrier of 1,000 euroswhich is the one on which these teams usually move.

We are talking about the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6 in one of its most complete configurations, with which we can play whatever we want at good frame rates per second as soon as we adjust the graphic options in the most demanding titles. And that stands out for a good chassis, a complete and comfortable keyboard, backlit, as well as with a tremendously elegant design that makes it ideal for use outside of gaming environments.





This Lenovo laptop stands out mainly for incorporating an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM, the input option of the latest generation of NVIDIA and that, as we say, allows us to enjoy all kinds of titles. Even taking advantage of DLSS, a technology only present on RTX GPUs with which we can scratch some extra FPS that are always appreciated.

In addition, this Lenovo includes a high-performance AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, which has nothing to envy its desktop relatives, as well as 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage that we can comfortably expand in both cases later if we are they will be short The screen, meanwhile, mount a 15.6-inch panel with Full HD resolution and 60 Hz.

For a tremendously cheap laptop, incorporates ports and connections to spare for all types of users (HDMI, RJ54, USB, headphone jack…). It does not have an operating system installed as standard, which we can easily solve ourselves and, yes, its keyboard comes with a Portuguese configuration. A minor inconvenience if we are going to play with it (just change a couple of keys that do not affect the gameplay at all) and, above all, taking into account the overall price of the equipment.