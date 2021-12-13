This Lenovo gaming monitor is ideal for competitive games, and now you can get it on sale with almost 100 euros discount

Competitive games are becoming more and more popular. To such an extent that many players exclusively play online titles such as Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Warzone, League of Legends, Valorant and a very long etcetera. And if we take it seriously and want to have the maximum advantage over our opponents, we need to have some peripherals specially designed to squeeze this type of titles.

Among them, one of the ones that will give us the greatest competitive advantage is the monitor (without forgetting the keyboard and mouse, of course). And in the market we find models with which to enjoy all kinds of titles but that especially shine when we move within the competitive field. This Lenovo Legion is a clear example, And now we can take it home with us on sale. Specifically, it has dropped from its almost 350 original euros to the 257.97 euros that it costs right now on Amazon.





A reduction of almost 100 euros that makes it reach its historical minimum price and that makes it an excellent opportunity to get hold of him. We are talking about the Lenovo Legion Y25-25, a monitor that belongs to the Legion family of this manufacturer, within which we find peripherals and equipment as interesting as laptops with RTX 3000 graphics.

Lenovo Legion Y25-25 – 24.5 “FullHD eSports Gaming Monitor (IPS, 240Hz, 1ms, HDMI, DP, FreeSync Premium and G-Sync, HDR400, Metal Base) Tilt / Height / Pan / Pivot Adjustment – Black

This monitor, as we say, stands out when we use it with competitive titles. And this is thanks to the fact that it has specifications that are usually recommended for e-sports players: diagonal of around 24 inches (this model has 24.5 “), Full HD resolution, aspect ratio of 16: 9, flat panel and many other gaming add-ons.

As they are a refresh rate of no less than 240 Hz, a response time of just 1 millisecond and the support for AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, which allow Hz and frames per second synchronization in real time to minimize tearing. In addition, this Lenovo incorporates HDR 400. And although it does not include speakers, it does have a headphone jack and ports and connections of all kinds.