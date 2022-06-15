This life simulator is eye-catching with its first trailer and its curious premise in a cyberpunk city

Nivalis was presented at the PC Gaming Show 2022 encouraging us to run a hospitality business in a futuristic city.

The PC Gaming Show 2022 held on Sunday night left us countless advertisements in independent and alternative video games for computer, some with very original proposals and that immediately catches the eye like this Nivalis, a management adventure and virtual life in a cyberpunk city where, its authors assure, the players will have the freedom to decide what to spend their time on.

“Expand your businesses, manage restaurants and nightclubs, make friends and enemies, buy and decorate flats, go fishing and maybe even end up falling in love with Nivalis, the city that goes from the ocean to the clouds,” the video game is presented in its purchase of Steam, where it places a lot of emphasis on discovering a city where it is difficult to succeed, where the gangs want to get our organscompanies fine us for breathing and it always seems like the ground is crumbling.

In the end, Nivalis nightlife will be in your hands. The night will be yours!But despite everything, there we are as a player, with the challenge of making a place for ourselves in this world, starting from the address of a food stall, a noodle stand or a stimulant store to advance until we take control of a restaurant. or even a disco. “In the end, Nivalis nightlife will be in your hands. The night will be yours!” They add, advancing as many other activities to do.

In this simulator of everyday life, with weather simulation and day and night cyclesIn addition to expanding these businesses, players will be able to meet a wide variety of characters, form friendships and even find love, get a house to decorate, grow crops, go fishing and even find love. In addition, all with a graphic staging where you can travel through a megalopolis of voxels.

The cyberpunk theme in video games has been greatly reinforced in recent years, and not only with great productions such as CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077, but also with well-loved productions such as The Ascent, The Red Strings Club, etc. Also from Cloudpunk, developed by the same people responsible for Nivalis.

