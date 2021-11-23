This line from Cowboy Bebop on Netflix has long gone totally viral and debatable, with excellent reason why

The Netflix live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has gained divisive reception since its premiere, and a specific word has change into the topic of controversy, and most certainly now not for the fitting causes.

In Episode 3, round 7:40 mins, Jet Black is chatting with Woodcock and says that it looks as if she is blackmailing him. As an alternative of denying it, Woodcock doubles down and says: “Hmm yeah yeah as a result of Jet you might be black and you are a guy“.

Because of @ Slime11037 on Twitter, you’ll be able to take a look at the scene underneath.

There were many customers who’ve reacted during the web to this scene, which was once now not within the unique anime, sharing his marvel at his inclusion.

“Me desperately seeking to reassure the general public that Cowboy Bebop is not that dangerous, however Cowboy Bebop helps to keep claiming it is evil“, wrote Ash Parrish de The Verge.

It additionally got here to ResetEra, the place we discovered critiques like this from Krazen.

“I’ve to look at the scene, it is dependent upon the way you pose the feminine antagonist. However because it stands, I will be able to’t inform if it offends me as a black individual, or as any person who respects writing generally. Ugh, that line would not even make it to a CSI Miami script“.

In our evaluation of this new model of Cowboy Bebop, we mentioned: “The live-action model of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop manages to have a good time and embody the anime with out qualms, even supposing makes an attempt so as to add one thing to the tale fall on deaf ears.”

