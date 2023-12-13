This List Shows The 15 Greatest Films Based On Classic Nunsploitation:

This interest, which is usually called “nunsploitation” in movies, shows up in the work of controversial authors, pornographers, and, of course, artist pornographers.

Nunsploitation, like most types of abuse, became very popular in the 1970s, especially in countries where Catholics were the majority. Some directors saw it as the perfect way to make serious statements about the Catholic Church’s corruption, oppression, and hypocrisy.

Some people didn’t think about it too much because they didn’t have to. No other type of abuse gives people such an easy way to show the Vatican the middle finger as well as an X-rating.

People who watch this style are likely to think that the idea of holy purity is just a mask for more sinister desires. It also appeals to people who are curious about other people, who are against authority, and who have a fetish for women in and out of uniform.

Nunsploitation has a long, if not very old, past that goes back to the early 1960s and peaks in the 1970s. It has been around in sporadic form until now. It’s odd that Paul Verhoeven, the notoriously rude and annoying child, has taken so long to tackle this sometimes historical and sometimes hilarious category.

But in his most recent movie, Benedetta, the Dutch director fully accepts nunsploitation’s sex, flagellation, and torture as he tells the story of Benedetta Carlini, an Italian nun who lived in the 1600s.

The Devils:

Ken Russell’s movie, like Jerzy Kawalerowicz’s smart proto-nunsploitation Mother Joan of the Angels, is based on the Loudun things from the 17th century, though it tells a different part of the story.

The Ursuline abbess Jean des Anges becomes sexually obsessed with Urbain Grandier, a proud and well-liked priest. Because she can’t get the person she wants, she gets jealous and charges him of fornication and witchcraft.

This leads to the painful inquisitions, a mass spread of psychogenic illness among the nuns, as well as the cruel death of a flawed but wronged man. This historical tragedy by Russell is still one of the more controversial as well as heavily censored movies ever made.

It contains blasphemous images and directly questions religious hypocrisy. The notorious “rape of Christ” scene was only found and added back to the movie in 2002, and it is still rarely seen.

Love Letters Of A Portuguese Nun:

To be clear, Love Letters of a Portuguese Nun is essentially a pornographic book. However, no list of crazy nuns would be complete without Jesús Franco. He is a Spanish erotica and B-movie director with over ten directorial credits.

Love Letters of a Portuguese Nun is his third nunsploitation movie from the 1970s. It’s about Maria Rosalea, a country girl who is caught making out by a horny Father Vincente and is forced to join a monastery.

It doesn’t take long for things to turn Satanic, and Franco starts off with some gay fun before getting into full-on rape parties with the Devil himself. You can tell it’s the Devil because he has so much fake knuckle hair stuck to his fingers.

The moaning and blood that doesn’t even look like blood in Love Letters of a Portuguese Nun are very typical of the genre. The story is said to be based on real events, it takes place during the Inquisition, there is an embarrassing chastity test and sexual questioning, and so on.

But the squirming one-on-one action with Latin shouts and camera zooms in on naked tits is the epitome of porny nunsploitation. Or the time when everyone in the convent rips their clothes open in a mass flash of hysteria. I get it. You definitely shouldn’t start here if you’re not a die-hard abuse fan.

School Of The Holy Beast:

Japan has a small Christian population, but the country has made a surprising number of nunsploitation movies that use the country’s closed-off, strict, and male-dominated culture as a metaphor for itself.

In the beginning of Norifumi Suzuki’s movie, Maya, a free woman in the 1970s, goes into the Saint Clore Abbey on a spy mission similar to Shock Corridor to find out about old secrets and get her payback.

In this scene, Maya represents modern Japan facing the Father’s sins and the pain of the age that lived through the war. This has a lot of different tones and is hard to follow because it mixes “pinky” sex comedy with more serious themes like incest, grief, and nuclear war.

Reusing the subgenre’s usual sadomasochism as well as sacrilege themes and giving them perfect artistic stylings, it takes seriously the fragility of faith, shown by the complicated character of Father Kakinuma, who is at the same time a liar, a victim, a rapist, and a sincere seeker of divine truth within a fallen world. It’s not like anything else.

Story Of A Cloistered Nun:

Story of a Cloistered Nun by Domenico Paolella is a silly nun dramatization that is said to be based on real events. It’s not a very interesting story, though. Teenage noblewoman Carmela was the nun in question. She is locked up in the convent for having an affair with a poor boy and refused to marry her fiancé.

When she gets there, it starts a sexual competition between the mother and the fiery Sister Elizabeth. They start beating each other, licking the floor, and giving each other other other humiliating punishments.

But Paolella’s direction doesn’t pick and choose. She goes to the local men’s baths and sees Diego, Sister Elizabeth’s half-naked lover, preaching about how much he likes women, even though “their constant desire to catch the male was so transparent with each gesture that sometimes they’re boring.”

Behind the convent seal, the sisters talk about each other behind their backs, plot against each other, sneak out, and throw parties. Men, but mostly each other, drive them crazy. There is a knife fight in this mild fairy story.

Up until the very end, the men are in charge. This is most clear in a final act of friendship that, if you look closely, can be seen as a feminist rejection of the Judgment of Solomon. Close one eye, maybe. Also tilt your head.

Alucarda:

One is the same as the other. It’s like seeing yourself in a mirror. What is Alucarda talking about when she talks about a pair of bugs to Justine, who is also 15 years old? The movie is a mix of different genres and is full of similarities, differences, and clashes.

The rites-of-passage possession horror film by Juan López Moctezuma was made in Mexico but filmed in English. Tina Romero plays both Alucarda and her mother, and Claudio Brook plays both the doctor hero and the Gypsy evil.

If Justine, a child who lives alone and is supposed to be innocent, makes you think of her Sadean namesake, then Alucarda’s name sounds like a vampire.

But as these two girls, who are both haunted by the deaths of their parents, form a violent teenage bond that could bring down the whole nunnery, Alucarda uses medical, psychological, and religious parallel interpretations to try to make sense of the irrational while Satanically turning Catholic symbols on their heads.

The Lady Of Monza:

“Her other love was God” is the corny title for The Lady of Monza, a movie that came out before nunsploitation became popular in the 1970s. Anne Heywood, a British cult film actress, plays Sister Virginia, a wealthy Spanish nun who falls in love with her neighbor, the lustful Italian lord Giampaolo.

In the first scene of the movie, Giampaolo sexily touches some breasts and kills a local tax official. He then hides out within the convent until Sister Virginia has enough as well as turns him over to the police. She’ll give in to his charms anyway, change her mind later, and then attempt to do the same thing with her vows.

Because prickly cilices are so popular in nunsploitation movies, she wears one as a form of punishment when she is going through a lot of inner struggle. There are also the beginnings of the subgenre’s critical streak here, though they aren’t fully formed yet.

The movie knows that the Church has a lot of power, and the men in charge of the Church show up just in time to make the rules. Most people think it’s weird when you and your boyfriend live together in a convent, and it turns out to be very close to black magic.

Still, The Lady of Monza doesn’t have a lot of the usual gore and porn that comes with this style. Instead, it tells a very dramatic tale of romance that ends within death and submission.

To The Devil … A Daughter:

The annoyingly sped-up disaster To the Devil… a Daughter is one of the last movies made by Hammer, the British company that brought back the Gothic horror as well as monster genres in a big way in the 1960s.

It’s not interesting for much else, and it doesn’t have the standard Hammer style because it was an attempt through the struggling company to cash in on the buzz after Exorcist.

The movie’s main character, Father Michael Raynert, is played by Christopher Lee. He sees his suspension as a “you can’t fire me, I quit” moment and quickly starts a new Satanic church.

Years later, his dear daughter Catherine, who has big eyes, is the most dedicated and totally innocent nun at his church. She has been picked to be Astaroth’s host body while the demon baby is being rolled around London in a protective cage.

It seems like every Satanic orgie needs a life-size figure of the devil Astaroth wearing a gold spray-painted wig and attached to an upside-down cross with its legs spread out. Nowhere else on this list does the prop department’s appearance or budget stand out so much.

When she wants to be, Nastassja Kinski is scary as Catherine, even though she is too young for the part. After seeing the movie, author Dennis Wheatley said it was “outrageous and disgraceful” and told Hammer he couldn’t make any more movies based on his books.

Behind Convent Walls:

This movie, which is based on Stendhal’s “Promenades dans Rome,” starts with a slow tilt up and down of a picture of a nearly naked Jesus. This is because Walerian Borowczyk was a fetishistic director of objects. One of the men who works at the convent brings a piece of meat and wears chastity glasses while he cuts it up for the women.

So far, the convent looks very proper, but that meat and Christ’s bare flesh hint at a sensuality that will come to the surface as soon as the handyman leaves. There are lesbians talking within the confessional, male visitors at night, a sister doing yoga in front of an icon while naked, another making a sacrilegious dildo, and others smoking opium.

Mother Superior, who is hated, tries hard to keep things in order, but it is brought up that all this debauchery might not be sin after all, but rather a bubble of freedom in a world that is too strict.

Extramuros:

It’s a movie about a woman who tries to solve a problem in a horrible but effective way, but a bunch of guys get in her way for no reason. There is a plague going around Sor Ángela’s convent, which is broken and is in danger of being shut down.

She can’t wait for Jesus to deliver her a miracle that will get a lot of attention, so she does something about it herself by making up stigmata alongside the assistance of her lover, Sor Ana. Nothing gets people to donate like seeing Christ’s wounds, but it’s an unbelievably painful trick to keep up.

When the lie goes on for longer, the camera pans to a nervous-looking Sor Ana, as well as sure enough, things go badly when the local branch of the Inquisition finds out about the “miracle.”

It’s worth mentioning that Extramuros takes a slightly different method to telling stories in this category. This is not because Sor Ángela is angry, rebellious, crazy, or possessed by a devil; she does it because she loves Sor Ana as well as her order. Their relationship is loving and caring, not full of intense desire to rip each other apart.

The movie’s main religious event is a human action that is never shown in any other way, and it doesn’t have many spiritual implications. If you think I’m going too far, just know that Extramuros is additionally bad and is sometimes way too hard to follow.

Killer Nun:

Sister Gertrude, a middle-aged, bossy woman, seems to fit in better at her job as a doctor’s helper in the mental ward since she had a brain tumor removed.

Because Gertrude is addicted to morphine, has violent outbursts often, and gets drowsy during surgery because of the trauma she has been through, she could be dangerous to her patients. But is she really responsible for a string of murders that have been hid as accidents?

Most nunsploitation movies were set in the past or in a convent. Giulio Berruti’s movie, on the other hand, is mostly set in a hospital and uses a recent real-life case from the news to make up a story.

There are a lot of nuns, crazy confessions, lesbianism, and other subgenre tropes in this movie, but it also works as a giallo. The story is driven by identity confusion and a whodunit mystery as much as it is by Catholic guilt.

Dark Habits:

Nunsploitation grew as a dark response to movies like “The Nun’s Story” or “The Sound of Music.” Similarly, Pedro Almodóvar’s third movie was a response to overly emotional Catholic movies from the Franco era, such as “La hermana San Sulpicio” or “The Miracle of Marcelino.”

It might be a musical melodrama set in a convent with a softer edge than the other movies on this list, but other Spanish nun movies didn’t have a lesbian Mother Superior who is high on heroin, an ex-murderer nun who self-mutilates herself and takes acid for her visions, another nun who writes sensational romance novels under a fake name, a third nun who keeps a tiger as a pet, and a fourth nun who designs seasonal clothing lines for her Sisters.

The Other Hell:

It’s possible that Bruno Mattei gave the style a try if its name ends in -sploitation. Mattei directed a lot of low-budget everything-sploitation movies under a bunch of different names. These movies were about Nazis, women’s jails, cannibals, rats, sharks, zombies, Vietnam, nuns, as well as many other things.

Mattei’s second attempt at nunsploitation is called The Other Hell. It’s the story of a very evil convent. Someone had Satan’s kid, someone butchered the last mother superior, as well as “the genitalia are the door to evil!” This is what was said in the first ten minutes of the talk.”By the conclusion of this talk, both nuns have died.”

Father Valerio is a cocky priest and “ecclesiastical detective” who is sent to look into the strange events. “Satan made me do it” won’t work with him.

His fights with Mother Vincenza, who gets angry easily, are nothing but high camp. “Save your dictatorial methods for your unfortunate nuns,” he tells her. I’m not in your area of responsibility! Yet the reverend mother has bigger issues, especially with the thing in the attic and the “faceless” “spirit” that moves through the rooms.

At some point, there are fights between the sexes: “All you can make are screams, but I make a child!”” set to a synth score through Goblin that was taken from Beyond the Darkness.

Nude Nuns With Big Guns:

Following the release of Quentin Tarantino as well as Robert Rodriguez’s nostalgically dirty double feature Grindhouse, the old body of exploitation films became a popular source of parody and pastiche, and nunsploitation would soon join the list.

Rodriguez and Ethan Maniquis’ Machete, which grew from a fake video shown in Grindhouse, has a figure with a gun who is dressed as a nun. On the other hand, Joseph Guzman’s movie hints at low joys straight from the convent with its confusing title.

In this story, Sister Sarah, a gay nun, fights a “holy war” against a corrupt church and violent bike gangs that drugged and raped her. All the nodding and smiling postmodern comedy makes the parade of breasts and penises, rape and murder, even more sleazy.