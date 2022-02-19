This Logitech LOL Ed. wireless mouse is reduced to just over 100 euros on Amazon

The success of certain video games is such that many manufacturers launch special editions of peripherals with skins and designs based on these titles, to the delight of its regular players. And although as a general rule these editions suppose a greater economic outlay than their basic versionsSometimes they are even cheaper..

It is the case of this Logitech wireless gaming mouse inspired by League of Legends, which with an official price that exceeds 130 euros, is currently reduced to 115.03 euros on Amazon. But that, in addition, we can save an additional 10 euros by using the promotional code “LOGILOL” (without the quotes) at the time of processing the purchase. Staying therefore at 105.03 euros, its historical minimum price.





We are talking about the famous wireless mouse G Pro from Logitech, one of the most successful peripherals among the gamer community and one of the best purchase options if we are looking for a wireless mouse to play. Which, on this occasion, incorporates a gold and blue design with the League of Legends logo that will undoubtedly delight its players.

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse – LIGHTSPEED, HERO 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, 4-8 Customizable Buttons, Ambidextrous, Official League of Legends Edition – Blue

The Logitech G Pro, also this League of Legends Edition, stands out for being a wireless mouse with a HERO sensor capable of reaching 25,600 DPI. An amount that will be enough and will be left over for all types of users. In addition, it features an ambidextrous design, up to eight fully customizable buttons, and RGB Lightsync technology.

As it belongs to the family of gaming peripherals with Logitech’s Lightspeed technology, its latency is minimal. Thus making it a perfect device to play despite not having a cable. It’s ultralight, features a charging cable, and a dedicated button to change DPI on the fly while gaming.